[September 12, 2017] New Fluke online courses teaches core digital multimeter skills for electrical maintenance marketplace

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital multimeter (DMM) is the number one core tool for people who need to take electrical measurements. Using a DMM to make basic voltage readings is fairly straight-forward, but there are other functions and usage models for the tool that many people should know more about, either for safety and regulatory reasons or sheer how-to-get-the-job-done skill building. As the 70-year brand-leader in the multimeter space, Fluke Corporation knows more than anyone what those training needs look like. The new Fluke Digital Multimeter online course uses narration, video, interactive activities, and illustration to familiarize participants with DMM basic operations, common applications and some of the more advanced modes. Developed in partnership with American Technical Publishers, the two-hour, six-lesson course is designed for electrical and maintenance professionals as well as other people who want to learn how to better use DMs. The course, which applies to most DMM models, can also be used to document knowledge for employers or unions. The online instruction covers the basic functions of a multimeter, including: Standard functions and what they're for;

Measurement symbols and their applications;

When to use advanced modes;

Accessories;

Specifications and what matters. To receive a completion certificate, participants must complete all lessons and pass the final test.

For beginners in electrical measurement, the course includes references to basic electrical theory, explanations, and other supporting resources available on the Fluke website, as well as to the free Fluke Electrical Measurement Safety online course. Fluke recommends participants complete the safety course before taking the DMM course. Cost for the full course is $75, with bulk and educator discounts available. For more information on the Fluke Digital Multimeter Basics online course, visit: http://en-us.fluke.com/training/online-courses/digital-multimeter-basics-online-course.html Fluke Corporation

