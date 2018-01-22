|
|[September 12, 2017]
|
New Survey Ranks Diarrhea as Number One Gastrointestinal Complaint of HIV/AIDS Patients
Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), a human health company developing and
commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants
used traditionally in rainforest areas, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) (Jaguar), announced today the results
of a survey of 271 U.S. board certified gastroenterologists, which
indicate that the number one gastrointestinal (GI) complaint for people
living with HIV/AIDS is diarrhea. The study was conducted for Napo by
Schlesinger Associates, a leading global data collection provider
specializing in online surveys.
"While it's typically not the main reason patients come to see me,
frequently my patients with HIV inform me that they suffer from chronic
diarrhea. Worth noting, diarrhea appears to be more common in patients
who have been HIV-positive for several years; this is most likely due to
HIV enteropathy, which is the effect of the virus on the lining of the
intestine," noted Dr. Maurizio Bonacini, Associate Professor of Clinical
Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "Diarrhea is a
significant problem in many HIV patients, and unfortunately, they think
there is nothing they can do and that they just have to live with it."
Highlights of the survey of U.S. board certified gastroenterologists
include:
-
93 percent of U.S. gastroenterologists see patients with HIV/AIDS in
their practice
-
84 percent rank diarrhea in the top three complaints of HIV/AIDS
patients
-
53 percent indicated diarrhea is the number one complaint in HIV/AIDS
patients
-
65 percent of diarrhea in HIV/AIDS patients is chronic
Only 53 percent of gastroenterologists were aware of Mytesi®
(crofelemer), the only drug that has been specifically studied in and
FDA-approved for use in managing diarrhea in people living with HIV.
"Chronic diarrhea remains a significant, under-reported complaint of
HIV/AIDS patients, and it is a problem that will increase significantly
as the HIV+ population gets older. According to data from the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2020 more than 70
percent of Americans with HIV are expected to be 50 or older,"
stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "We are launching
educational awareness campaigns to healthcare professionals, people
living with HIV, and patient advocates. At the 2017 United States
Conference on AIDS this past week, where Napo hosted a group of 20
healthcare activists and advocates, we heard patients discuss issues
with diarrhea ranging from the impact on their quality of life, to
embarrassment, to the concern over health implications when one has lost
control of an important body function. Moreover, diarrhea is known to
affect adherence to ART regimens. Lack of adherence to ART regimens
raises concern over the potential for development of resistant viral
strains. Treatment of diarrhea in this population remains an area of
high need, and we are working to make sure both people living with HIV
and their healthcare providers are aware of and have access to Mytesi®."
To view an infographic of the study results click here: http://enoughdiarrhea.com/infographic/
Launched by Napo in October 2016, Mytesi® is the only
antidiarrheal studied in and U.S. FDA-approved for the symptomatic
relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults living with HIV/AIDS on
antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is a prescription
treatment for diarrhea that works differently, by acting locally in the
GI tract to normalize the flow of water. Mytesi® does not
have drug-drug interactions with ART and has side effects that are
similar to placebo.
To learn more about what you can do about HIV/AIDS-related diarrhea,
visit www.mytesi.com.
Methodology:
Napo sponsored the survey of 271 U.S. board certified
gastroenterologists with Schlesinger Associates in July 2017.
About Mytesi®
Mytesi® (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the
symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with
HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not
indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious
etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies
are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious
etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease
may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions
occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract
infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%),
and increased bilirubin (3.1%).
More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.
Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical
(plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the
medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has
established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a
high degree of quality and ecological integrity.
As previously announced, the merger of Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. and
Napo became effective July 31, 2017, at which point Jaguar Animal
Health's name changed to Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo began operating as
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar focused on human health and the
ongoing commercialization of Mytesi®.
About Jaguar Health, Inc.
Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company
focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived
gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals on
a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human
gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants
used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi®
(crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic
relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on
antiretroviral therapy. Mytesi® is in development for
multiple possible follow-on indications, including chemotherapy-induced
diarrhea; orphan-drug indications for infants and children with
congenital diarrheal disorders and short bowel syndrome; supportive care
for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); irritable bowel syndrome (IBS);
and as a second-generation anti-secretory agent for use in cholera
patients. Canalevia™ is our lead animal prescription drug
candidate, intended for treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs.
Equilevia™ is Jaguar's non-prescription product for total gut
health in equine athletes. Canalevia™ and Equilevia™
contain ingredients isolated and purified from the Croton lechleri
tree, which is sustainably harvested. Neonorm™ Calf and
Neonorm™ Foal are Jaguar's lead non-prescription animal
products. Mytesi®, Canalevia™, Equilevia™
and Neonorm™ are distinct products that act at the same last
step in a physiological pathway generally present in mammals.
For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health.
For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking
statements." These include statements regarding possible follow-on
indications for Mytesi®. In some cases, you can identify
forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should,"
"expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target,"
"project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential"
or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar
expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only
predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely
on its current expectations and projections about future events. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and
are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of
which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond
Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not
plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future
events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912006428/en/
