[September 12, 2017] New Comprehensive Data Platform Accelerates Application Development and Deployment

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, today introduced the InterSystems IRIS Data Platform®. Built around a high-performance database, InterSystems (News - Alert) IRIS is the first and only data platform to provide all of the critical capabilities for rapidly developing data-intensive and mission-critical applications, including advanced data management, interoperability, transaction processing, and analytics. The platform includes: An advanced multi-model, multi-workload data management engine;

Native interoperability;

An open analytics platform;

Easy deployment in cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments;

A unique combination of horizontal and vertical scalability, enabling systems to scale up and down to accommodate rapidly changing workloads and data volumes; and

World-class 24/7 customer support worldwide. The development and naming of the InterSystems IRIS Data Platform is based on the company's foundational design principles. IRIS stands for Interoperable, Reliable, Intuitive and Scalable - four attributes that InterSystems and its customers believe are required to capitalize on the growing volumes of data entering organizations every day. /p> According to a recent IDC InfoBrief, commissioned by InterSystems, entitled "Choosing a DBMS to Address the Challenges of the Third Platform," 47 percent of organizations report that untimely data has negatively impacted their business. One of the biggest drivers of untimely data is the reliance on extract, transform, and load (ETL) infrastructures to move data between applications and platforms. By simultaneously performing transactions and analytics in one unified platform, InterSystems IRIS eliminates the need for ETL and provides immediate insights and actions based on the most current data. With native interoperability, the platform integrates seamlessly with existing architectures, systems, and devices accelerating the development and delivery of data-driven applications. "We created InterSystems IRIS Data Platform with solution creators in mind with all of the critical capabilities for building applications that face the future," said Paul Grabscheid, vice president of Strategic Planning, InterSystems. "The introduction of the IRIS Data Platform represents a significant step forward in the database industry and builds on InterSystems' rich history of technical innovations focused on solving real business problems."

IRIS is the newest member of the InterSystems data platform product family, which also includes the Caché high-performance multi-model database and Ensemble application integration engine. Most customers will be able to upgrade to IRIS Data Platform easily-and for free - should they want to do so. "Increasingly, enterprises want to be able to perform analytics and transactions on a coherent set of current data, rather than having a specialized, separate database for each operational and analytical workload," said Carl Olofson, research vice president of Data Management Software at IDC (News - Alert) . "InterSystems is leveraging its open architecture to deliver the IRIS Data Platform, which is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures and apply best-of-breed technologies to support the widest range of customer environments and application requirements." The InterSystems IRIS Data Platform will be available worldwide in January 2018. About InterSystems

InterSystems is the engine behind the world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912005660/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]