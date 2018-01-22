|
|[September 12, 2017]
|
New Comprehensive Data Platform Accelerates Application Development and Deployment
InterSystems,
a global leader in information technology platforms for health,
business, and government applications, today introduced the InterSystems
IRIS Data Platform®. Built around a high-performance database,
InterSystems (News - Alert) IRIS is the first and only data platform to provide all of
the critical capabilities for rapidly developing data-intensive and
mission-critical applications, including advanced data management,
interoperability, transaction processing, and analytics.
The platform includes:
-
An advanced multi-model, multi-workload data management engine;
-
Native interoperability;
-
An open analytics platform;
-
Easy deployment in cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments;
-
A unique combination of horizontal and vertical scalability, enabling
systems to scale up and down to accommodate rapidly changing workloads
and data volumes; and
-
World-class 24/7 customer support worldwide.
The development and naming of the InterSystems IRIS Data Platform is
based on the company's foundational design principles. IRIS stands for
Interoperable, Reliable, Intuitive and Scalable - four attributes that
InterSystems and its customers believe are required to capitalize on the
growing volumes of data entering organizations every day.
According to a recent IDC
InfoBrief, commissioned by InterSystems, entitled "Choosing a DBMS
to Address the Challenges of the Third Platform," 47 percent of
organizations report that untimely data has negatively impacted their
business. One of the biggest drivers of untimely data is the reliance on
extract, transform, and load (ETL) infrastructures to move data between
applications and platforms. By simultaneously performing transactions
and analytics in one unified platform, InterSystems IRIS eliminates the
need for ETL and provides immediate insights and actions based on the
most current data. With native interoperability, the platform integrates
seamlessly with existing architectures, systems, and devices
accelerating the development and delivery of data-driven applications.
"We created InterSystems IRIS Data Platform with solution creators in
mind with all of the critical capabilities for building applications
that face the future," said Paul Grabscheid, vice president of Strategic
Planning, InterSystems. "The introduction of the IRIS Data Platform
represents a significant step forward in the database industry and
builds on InterSystems' rich history of technical innovations focused on
solving real business problems."
IRIS is the newest member of the InterSystems data platform product
family, which also includes the Caché high-performance multi-model
database and Ensemble application integration engine. Most customers
will be able to upgrade to IRIS Data Platform easily-and for free -
should they want to do so.
"Increasingly, enterprises want to be able to perform analytics and
transactions on a coherent set of current data, rather than having a
specialized, separate database for each operational and analytical
workload," said Carl Olofson, research vice president of Data Management
Software at IDC (News - Alert). "InterSystems is leveraging its open architecture to
deliver the IRIS Data Platform, which is designed to integrate
seamlessly into existing infrastructures and apply best-of-breed
technologies to support the widest range of customer environments and
application requirements."
The InterSystems IRIS Data Platform will be available worldwide in
January 2018.
About InterSystems
InterSystems is the engine behind the
world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government,
and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems
is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems
is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts
(USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily
by millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information,
visit InterSystems.com.
