New Study Shows Consumers Desire Guaranteed Lifetime Income, But They Don't Know Where to Find It

A new nationwide study released today, The Language of Retirement 2017: Advisor and Consumer Attitudes Toward Securing Income in Retirement, reveals most Americans favor financial strategies that offer guaranteed lifetime income1, yet they are largely unaware that annuities can provide this feature. While 75 percent of all consumers surveyed said they were familiar with annuities, less than half (46 percent) understood an annuity can provide lifetime income. The study, conducted jointly by Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) and the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), a leading trade association for the retirement income industry, found more than 80 percent of advisors say that guaranteed lifetime income product features have had a positive impact for their clients, and one-third say it is the most impactful feature of annuities. Further, a whopping 90 percent of all consumers who responded, and 95 percent of those 35 to 44 years old, are very or somewhat interested in receiving lifetime income. Despite the generally positive perceptions of the benefits of guaranteed lifetime income and the fact that 63 percent of advisors recommend annuities to their clients, only one in four respondents age 45 and up plan to purchase an annuity. "This disconnect is devastating to American savers and the advisors who are trying to serve the best interests of their clients," said Barry Stowe, chairman and chief executive officer of the North American Business Unit of Prudential plc, Jackson's parent company. "Retirees need guarantees to protect their lifetime income and our research proves people want this benefit. It's our job to educate Americans and ensure they know annuities are designed to prevent consumers from outliving their income so they can live the retirement they want." More than half of the financial professionals surveyed believe at least some of their clients who do not own annuities will run out of money during retirement. More strikingly, the study also found more than half of advisors had clients who managed to completely exhaust their financial resources - nearly one-third of the advisors have had this happen to three or more clients. The primary factors cited by the advisors for this were overspending and health care costs. While annuities can help solve the prospect of diminishing savings, many advisors indicated there are specific challenges that limit the use of annuities. Of advisors who responded, 61 percent believe negative client perceptions of annuities present a barrier, and almost half of advisors say their clients believe annuities are too expensive. Yet when advisors described features of annuities in isolation - without referring to the products by name - consumers expressed strong interest. "It's more critical than ever that our industry overcomes the existing bias toward annuities, simplifies the language used to describe them and increases the overall understanding of the power of a well-structured modern annuity so Americans will be more receptive to using them to reach their financial goals," said Emilio Pardo, chief marketing and communications officer for Jackon. Additional key highlights of the study include: Younger consumers express greater interest in the income features annuities provide compared to older respondents;

Eight in 10 consumers say they do not believe Social Security alone will provide them with sufficient income in retirement;

Only 21 percent of consumers expect a pension to provide them with significant retirement income;

Four in 10 consumers believe their personal retirement savings will be their most significant source of retirement income; and

Two-thirds of consumers believe it is very or somewhat likely that their retirement savings will be significantly affected by a health event. Cathy Weatherford, president and chief executive officer of IRI, said the study indicates there is a significant opportunity to educate all Americans on building a holistic retirement plan.

"This study is a critical step toward understanding how future generations plan to save for retirement," she said. "It is particularly alarming that the study found half of consumers plan to regularly withdraw money from their retirement savings to cover basic and discretionary spending, an approach that carries a high risk of depleting assets, especially among those who live longer." The Language of Retirement 2017: Advisor and Consumer Attitudes Toward Securing Income in Retirement surveyed both financial professionals and consumers on Americans' preparedness for retirement, their familiarity with and their attitude toward various financial products and the financial strategies they are most likely to use. 