|[September 12, 2017]
New Study Shows Consumers Desire Guaranteed Lifetime Income, But They Don't Know Where to Find It
A new nationwide study released today, The
Language of Retirement 2017: Advisor and Consumer Attitudes Toward
Securing Income in Retirement, reveals most Americans favor
financial strategies that offer guaranteed lifetime income1,
yet they are largely unaware that annuities can provide this feature.
While 75 percent of all consumers surveyed said they were familiar with
annuities, less than half (46 percent) understood an annuity can provide
lifetime income.
The study, conducted jointly by Jackson
National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®)
and the Insured
Retirement Institute (IRI), a leading trade association for the
retirement income industry, found more than 80 percent of advisors say
that guaranteed lifetime income product features have had a positive
impact for their clients, and one-third say it is the most impactful
feature of annuities. Further, a whopping 90 percent of all consumers
who responded, and 95 percent of those 35 to 44 years old, are very or
somewhat interested in receiving lifetime income.
Despite the generally positive perceptions of the benefits of guaranteed
lifetime income and the fact that 63 percent of advisors recommend
annuities to their clients, only one in four respondents age 45 and up
plan to purchase an annuity.
"This disconnect is devastating to American savers and the advisors who
are trying to serve the best interests of their clients," said Barry
Stowe, chairman and chief executive officer of the North American
Business Unit of Prudential plc, Jackson's parent company. "Retirees
need guarantees to protect their lifetime income and our research proves
people want this benefit. It's our job to educate Americans and ensure
they know annuities are designed to prevent consumers from outliving
their income so they can live the retirement they want."
More than half of the financial professionals surveyed believe at least
some of their clients who do not own annuities will run out of money
during retirement. More strikingly, the study also found more than half
of advisors had clients who managed to completely exhaust their
financial resources - nearly one-third of the advisors have had this
happen to three or more clients. The primary factors cited by the
advisors for this were overspending and health care costs.
While annuities can help solve the prospect of diminishing savings, many
advisors indicated there are specific challenges that limit the use of
annuities. Of advisors who responded, 61 percent believe negative client
perceptions of annuities present a barrier, and almost half of advisors
say their clients believe annuities are too expensive. Yet when advisors
described features of annuities in isolation - without referring to the
products by name - consumers expressed strong interest.
"It's more critical than ever that our industry overcomes the existing
bias toward annuities, simplifies the language used to describe them and
increases the overall understanding of the power of a well-structured
modern annuity so Americans will be more receptive to using them to
reach their financial goals," said Emilio Pardo, chief marketing and
communications officer for Jackon.
Additional key highlights of the study include:
-
Younger consumers express greater interest in the income features
annuities provide compared to older respondents;
-
Eight in 10 consumers say they do not believe Social Security alone
will provide them with sufficient income in retirement;
-
Only 21 percent of consumers expect a pension to provide them with
significant retirement income;
-
Four in 10 consumers believe their personal retirement savings will be
their most significant source of retirement income; and
-
Two-thirds of consumers believe it is very or somewhat likely that
their retirement savings will be significantly affected by a health
event.
Cathy Weatherford, president and chief executive officer of IRI, said
the study indicates there is a significant opportunity to educate all
Americans on building a holistic retirement plan.
"This study is a critical step toward understanding how future
generations plan to save for retirement," she said. "It is particularly
alarming that the study found half of consumers plan to regularly
withdraw money from their retirement savings to cover basic and
discretionary spending, an approach that carries a high risk of
depleting assets, especially among those who live longer."
The Language of Retirement 2017: Advisor and Consumer Attitudes
Toward Securing Income in Retirement surveyed both financial
professionals and consumers on Americans' preparedness for retirement,
their familiarity with and their attitude toward various financial
products and the financial strategies they are most likely to use. The
online study, which was conducted between March 13-16, 2017, surveyed
1,000 consumers age 25 or older with at least $10,000 in retirement
savings, an additional 300 consumers who already have an annuity or work
with a financial professional, and 400 financial professionals who had
been active financial planners for two or more years at the time of the
study. For the full detailed results of the study visit https://www.myirionline.org/docs/default-source/research/iri_whitepaper_final_singlepg.pdf?sfvrsn=2.
About Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry
professionals and their clients. The company offers a diverse range of
products including variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed
for tax-efficient accumulation and distribution of retirement income for
retail customers, and fixed income products for institutional investors.
Jackson subsidiaries and affiliates provide specialized asset management
and retail brokerage services. With $249.8 billion in IFRS assets*,
Jackson prides itself on product innovation, sound corporate risk
management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on
thought leadership and education, the company develops proprietary
research, industry insights and financial representative training on
retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. Jackson is
also dedicated to corporate social responsibility and supports charities
focused on helping children and seniors in the communities where its
employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.
Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance
Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life
Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New
York). Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.
*Jackson has $249.8 billion in total IFRS assets and $236.4 billion
in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policy
owner benefits (as of June 30, 2017). International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting
standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global
comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by
Jackson's parent company.
Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of
Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential
plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading
financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services
through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has
been in existence for over 165 years and has $824.7 billion in assets
under management (as of June 30, 2017). Prudential plc is not affiliated
in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal
place of business is in the United States of America.
About the Insured Retirement Institute
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for
the retirement income industry. IRI proudly leads a national consumer
coalition of 40 organizations, and is the only association that
represents the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies. IRI
members are the major insurers, asset managers,
broker-dealers/distributors, and 150,000 financial professionals. As a
not-for-profit organization, IRI provides an objective forum for
communication and education, and advocates for the sustainable
retirement solutions Americans need to help achieve a secure and
dignified retirement. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
The information in this press release is our summation of a study
conducted on behalf of the Insured Retirement Institute and Jackson
National Life Insurance Company, 2017.
A variable annuity is a long-term, tax-deferred investment designed for
retirement, involves investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are
taxable as ordinary income when distributed and may be subject to a 10%
additional tax if withdrawn before age 59 ½.
The latest income date allowed is age 95, which is the required age to
annuitize or to take a lump sum. Optional benefits are available for an
extra charge in addition to the ongoing fees and expenses of the
variable annuity.
Variable annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company®
(Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and in New York by Jackson National
Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase,
New York). Variable annuities are distributed by Jackson National Life
Distributors LLC, member FINRA. These products have limitations and
restrictions. Jackson issues other variable annuities with similar
features, benefits, limitations and charges. Discuss them with your
representative or contact Jackson for more information.
1 Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the
issuing insurance company. Guaranteed lifetime income is available
through two different options, annuitization and optional living
benefits. Please note that not all optional living benefits offer
guaranteed lifetime income, are not available on all annuity products
and may have an additional charge.
PR2951 08/17
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912005531/en/
