[September 12, 2017] New COLORlynx imagePRESS 2017 print target on display at PRINT 17

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announces the rollout of the new imagePRESS 2017 print target for the COLORlynx Color Management Suite. This new print target leverages the recently received G7 Certified System designation from the International Digital Enterprise Alliance (Idealliance) for COLORlynx, to allow imagePRESS customers to benefit from G7 compliance with a simple to use, automated solution that is included with every eligible imagePRESS digital press sold by Canon Solutions America. The new target will be demonstrated live at PRINT 17 in the CGS Publishing Technologies International GmbH booth (# 631) September 10-14, 2017. The imagePRESS 2017 print target leverages the recently received G7 Certified System designation from Idealliance for COLORlynx. The target is designed to help imagePRESS customers hit the current industry standard CRPC6 print condition within industry standard tolerances. The new target is included with all active COLORlynx Profiler COLORlynx Standard and subscriptions. COLORlynx Standard provides an easy to use, automated system that will deliver consistent repeatable output using this new print target. COLORlynx Profiler adds the ability to use this new target as well as any of over 40 industry standard targets, all with just a few clicks of a mouse and a spectrophotometer. Developed in collaboration with CGS Publishing Technologies International, the COLORlynx Color Management Suite includes COLORlynx Standard and COLORlynx Profiler. Canon Solutions America is proud to include COLORlynx Standard with every new Canon imagePRESS C10000VP/C8000VP and Canon imagePRESS C850/C750 with PRISMAsync or Fiery® controllers. COLORlynx Standard provides a simplified, easy to use interface and automated, wizard-driven workflow for creating and verifying color conformance. COLORlynx Profiler is available to any Canon Solutions America imagePRESS customer and, compared to COLORlynx Standard, provides a full featured interface for specific control of color management and the same automated, wizard-driven workflow for creating and verifying color conformance. COLORlynx Standard helps enable the average end user to achieve the highest level of G7 compliance for quality and color consistency. Because it is easy to use, its helps customers get their digital presses up to color in a short period of time, generating revenue potential with more print time per day. Compared to COLORlynx Standard, COLORlynx Profiler uses the same methodology, and supports a wider range of print targets and additional color settings, including the ability for customers to use house targets in their workflow. The COLORlynx Color Management Suite allows any Canon Solutions America imagePRESS customer to quickly and consistently enjoy the benefits of G7 in their workflow, regardless of their choice in printing equipment.

"Since the launch of the G7 methodology by Idealliance in 2006, CGS has created innovations to build G7 into the print workflow. Now with the imagePRESS 2017 print target available in COLORlynx, Canon Solutions America customers have a simple process to help achieve G7 Colorspace compliant output quickly and consistently," commented Cory Sawatzki, Director of Digital Printing Technology at CGS Publishing Technologies International, LLC. "By leveraging the G7 System Certification with a new and updated imagePRESS print target, CGS has achieved a further significant milestone in Canon Solutions America's quest to keep pushing the boundaries of quality assurance for their customers. The new target ensures consistent and seamlessly repeatable color, day after day. We are excited to be able to demonstrate the new imagePRESS 2017 target on a live Canon imagePRESS digital press in our booth (#631) at PRINT 17." "We are pleased that CGS has developed and released the imagePRESS 2017 print target for our COLORlynx customers. This additional print target demonstrates our commitment toward providing solutions that can help users achieve more print time per day, through fewer make-up prints, easy re-prints and fast proofs," said Naoki "Mike" Sannomiya, senior vice president of Marketing, Enterprise Services and Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "The imagePRESS 2017 target helps customers achieve the highest levels of G7 compliance with an easy to use, automated tool. Our continued commitment to developing COLORlynx in collaboration with CGS empowers even the smallest print shops to keep up and adapt quickly, raising the bar on consistency and quality."

About CGS

Established in 1985, CGS Publishing Technologies International GmbH, Hainburg, Germany, is a world leader in color proofing, productivity, and production systems for the professional graphic arts market. Headquartered near Frankfurt, CGS also has operations in the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the CGS website: www.cgs-oris.com. About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs through high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com. Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. Fiery is a registered trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2017 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.



Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:



Editorial Contact: http://csa.canon.com



Conor Febos For sales info/customer support:



631-330-4109 1-844-443-INFO (4636)



cfebos@csa.canon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-colorlynx-imagepress-2017-print-target-on-display-at-print-17-300517888.html SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]