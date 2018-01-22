[September 12, 2017] New Research on Millennials by meQuilibrium Reveals They Have 3X More Stress about Success Than Baby Boomers but Bring More Empathy to the Workplace

meQuilibrium, the leading data-driven resilience solution for the workplace, will unveil new research at the HERO Forum which shows that millennials - and specifically millennial women - are experiencing significantly more stress than their Generation X and Baby Boomer counterparts, especially when it comes to family, relationships, finances and their jobs. The findings, based on an analysis of exempt and non-exempt workers across the U.S., point to a need for increased resilience amongst the largest generation in the workforce. "With millennials making up more and more of today's workforce, employers need to identify ways to help them become more resilient to stressors and engaged in the work their work," said Jan Bruce, co-founder and CEO of meQuilibrium. "Resilience training has proven effective at helping millennials, and other generations, experience improved workplace engagement with increased productivity, decreased absence and turnover." Bruce - alongside Brad Smith, meQuilibrium Vice President of Reporting and Analytics and Rachelle Taylor, Senior U.S. Benefits Consultant at NetApp, a meQuilibrium customer - will be presenting about the impact resilience can have on the millennial generation at the 2017 HERO Forum, taking place September 12-14, in Phoenix, AZ. During the session, Bruce, Smith and Taylor will speak to millennial needs, highlighting how millennials are more motivated by growth opportunities and purpose, versus other generations who prioritized security. To be successful attracting, retaining and optimizing millennial talent, organizations must adapt their management approach, considering ways in which they can empower employees to be more productive and innovative. For instance, they may shift from rigid work schedules to more flexible policies, giving employees control over when they get their work done. Flexibility, along with control and social support, is proven to increase workers' resilience, and therefore could yield greater results from employees. "At NetApp, we're committed to attracting - and keeping - top talent from all ages," said Rachell Taylor. "In order to do so, we need to give our employees the tools and resources they need to be successful. With millennial employees we help them build resilience as part of our overall approach to engagement and well-being." Bruce, Smith and Taylor will present on Wednesday, September 13 at 1:30 p.m., at the HERO Forum, which brings together innovative companies and well-being experts for in depth, thought-provoking conversations about new developments, breakthrough research and more in the field of workplace health and well-being. For more information or to register for the HERO Forum, visit www.hero-health.org or call HERO at 952-835-4257. About meQuilibrium

