|[September 12, 2017]
New Research on Millennials by meQuilibrium Reveals They Have 3X More Stress about Success Than Baby Boomers but Bring More Empathy to the Workplace
meQuilibrium,
the leading data-driven resilience solution for the workplace, will
unveil new research at the HERO Forum which shows that millennials - and
specifically millennial women - are experiencing significantly more
stress than their Generation X and Baby Boomer counterparts, especially
when it comes to family, relationships, finances and their jobs. The
findings, based on an analysis of exempt and non-exempt workers across
the U.S., point to a need for increased resilience amongst the largest
generation in the workforce.
"With millennials making up more and more of today's workforce,
employers need to identify ways to help them become more resilient to
stressors and engaged in the work their work," said Jan Bruce,
co-founder and CEO of meQuilibrium. "Resilience training has proven
effective at helping millennials, and other generations, experience
improved workplace engagement with increased productivity, decreased
absence and turnover."
Bruce - alongside Brad Smith, meQuilibrium Vice President of Reporting
and Analytics and Rachelle Taylor, Senior U.S. Benefits Consultant at
NetApp, a meQuilibrium customer - will be presenting about the impact
resilience can have on the millennial generation at the 2017 HERO
Forum, taking place September 12-14, in Phoenix, AZ.
During the session, Bruce, Smith and Taylor will speak to millennial
needs, highlighting how millennials are more motivated by growth
opportunities and purpose, versus other generations who prioritized
security. To be successful attracting, retaining and optimizing
millennial talent, organizations must adapt their management approach,
considering ways in which they can empower employees to be more
productive and innovative. For instance, they may shift from rigid work
schedules to more flexible policies, giving employees control over when
they get their work done. Flexibility, along with control and social
support, is proven to increase workers' resilience, and therefore could
yield greater results from employees.
"At NetApp, we're committed to attracting - and keeping - top talent
from all ages," said Rachell Taylor. "In order to do so, we need to
give our employees the tools and resources they need to be successful.
With millennial employees we help them build resilience as part of our
overall approach to engagement and well-being."
Bruce, Smith and Taylor will present on Wednesday, September 13 at 1:30
p.m., at the HERO Forum, which brings together innovative companies and
well-being experts for in depth, thought-provoking conversations about
new developments, breakthrough research and more in the field of
workplace health and well-being. For more information or to register for
the HERO Forum, visit www.hero-health.org
or call HERO at 952-835-4257.
About meQuilibrium
meQuilibrium is the leader in data-driven
human and organizational resilience solutions that have become essential
for complex global enterprises to transform in today's disruptive
business environment. Using proprietary software and people analytics
that are grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy, meQuilibrium empowers
complex global enterprises to optimize talent, well-being and business
opportunity by measurably and effectively building resilience capacity
at scale. By driving adaptive thinking that results in adaptive
behavior, organizations are able to not only increase the agility and
purpose of their workforce, but also drive greater productivity and
performance. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Boston and
its executives have penned some of the most authoritative works on
resilience, including the Science
Behind Resilience. For more information, visit www.mequilibrium.com
and follow meQuilibrium on Twitter (News - Alert) @meQuilibrium.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid
cloud. They provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that
simplify management of applications and data across cloud and
on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together
with their partners, they empower global organizations to unleash the
full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster
greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information,
visit www.netapp.com.
#DataDriven
About HERO - Based in Waconia, MN, HERO (the Health Enhancement
Research Organization) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 corporation that was
established in 1996. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best
practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their
families and communities. To learn more, visit www.hero-health.org.
