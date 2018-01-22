[September 12, 2017] New FinalCode 5.3 Release Extends the Types of Applications Traditional IRM Can Support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinalCode, Inc., today announced the immediate global availability of the newest release of its persistent, file-centric information rights management (IRM) solution that protects files wherever they go, inside and outside of the organization. FinalCode 5.3 is packed with security and usability features. Highlights include the capability to secure an entire folder, a new FinalCode explorer, the ability to authenticate a user upon opening a file/folder, enhanced support for complex applications and design software such as Adobe Illustrator and the ability to tag secured files for search purposes.

FinalCode provides strong encryption and extensive usage controls, including the ability to remotely delete files even after they have been shared. FinalCode encrypts files and lets users choose the controls they want to enforce and provides complete file protection against targeted attacks, negligence and internal fraud. It readily integrates with a company’s existing file management and cloud collaboration infrastructure and can be deployed according to project, department and business application needs. File-based IRM for external users is provided at no additional cost. With previous versions of FinalCode, files were encrypted individually. While files remained secured, this method of encryption created usability annoyances. Users were not able to refer to multiple secured files simultaneously. FinalCode 5.3 changes that by allowing folders to be secured, not just files. The new FinalCode 5.3 offers an array of new enterprise-grade features and capabilities, including: Secure container – The secure container feature encrypts a whole folder rather than just files individually. This way, users can open several secured files in the secure container simultaneously without going through the hassle of opening and closing files one-by-one

– The secure container feature encrypts a whole folder rather than just files individually. This way, users can open several secured files in the secure container simultaneously without going through the hassle of opening and closing files one-by-one Extended support for complex applications – Support for design softwae such as AutoCAD, Photoshop and Illustrator, allowing users to view multiple designs in the secure container at the same time

– Support for design softwae such as AutoCAD, Photoshop and Illustrator, allowing users to view multiple designs in the secure container at the same time FinalCode Explorer – Similar to the standard Windows Explorer, the FinalCode Explorer allows users to easily organize their FinalCode secured files in a simplified, searchable interface

– Similar to the standard Windows Explorer, the FinalCode Explorer allows users to easily organize their FinalCode secured files in a simplified, searchable interface Authentication on open - The strong authentication feature allows users to set authentication every time a secure file or folder is opened. This feature is useful when a highly secure authentication is required, as well as when multiple users have access to a shared system

The strong authentication feature allows users to set authentication every time a secure file or folder is opened. This feature is useful when a highly secure authentication is required, as well as when multiple users have access to a shared system Tagging – Users can now add tags to their secured files through the file’s metadata. Previously, file search was only available through access logs. Tags allow users to find their files in a simpler fashion

– Users can now add tags to their secured files through the file’s metadata. Previously, file search was only available through access logs. Tags allow users to find their files in a simpler fashion Support for Zip files – Previously, users had to unzip the file first, then add modifications and zip the file again. With the secure container feature in 5.3 users can directly edit and save files through the FinalCode Explorer without unzipping and rezipping Availability

FinalCode 5.3, now available worldwide, can be implemented as a SaaS or on-premise virtual appliance with packages designed to accommodate small businesses, government agencies and large global enterprises. The FinalCode file security platform can be implemented with reasonable pricing to start, with specific options being available according to usage purposes. The FinalCode client, used by external file recipients, is available at no charge and supports Windows, Apple and Android devices. Prospective customers and channel partners are invited to take FinalCode for a test drive by registering at https://info.finalcode.com/demo.html

To learn more, visit http://www.finalcode.com/ About FinalCode, Inc.

FinalCode delivers a file security platform that allows any business to persistently protect sensitive files wherever they go inside and outside of the organization. Available as a SaaS or virtual appliance, FinalCode makes securing file collaboration easy and cost-effective and in a way that works with popular applications, platforms and devices while preserving user experience and workflow. The solution applies strong encryption and granular usage control on demand or by corporate policy with the ability to remotely delete files. The company’s patented CryptoEase™ technology streamlines onboarding, encryption and administration, making deployment rapid and scalable. Headquartered in San Jose, California, FinalCode offers its solutions through its global network of authorized partners. Learn more at http://www.finalcode.com. Tweet This: New FinalCode 5.3 extends enterprise #filecollaboration #security with folder security and more http://bit.ly/2xsWPu3 FinalCode media contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

dmontner@montner.com ©2017 FinalCode, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. FinalCode, CryptoEase and the FinalCode logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of FinalCode. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]