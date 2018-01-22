[September 12, 2017] New Tech Network Schools Continue to Outperform National High School Graduation Rates

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Tech Network, (NTN), today released its 2017 Impact Report offering evidence that NTN schools graduate students at higher rates and demonstrate stronger college persistence than the national average. New Tech students also score higher on academic measures and employability skills, in addition to demonstrating strong growth in critical thinking skills. New Tech Network is a national non-profit partnering with 200 K-12 schools, predominantly district-operated schools, in 28 states and Australia. Graduate high school at a 92% rate, 9 percentage points higher than the national average



Persist in college at a rate of 82%



Grow 52% more in critical thinking skills



Score higher on academic measures and employability skills



Outperform on college entrance and end-of-course exams "Our work with public school districts is driven by a shared vision — college and career readiness for all. A robust set of student learning outcomes are at the center of the New Tech school model. For fifteen years we have helped develop schools that provide learning experiences that focus on knowledge and thinking, oral communications, written communications, collaboration and student agency," said Lydia Dobyns, President and CEO of New Tech Network. Eighty-two percent of New Tech students persist in college, compared to 78% nationally. Student experiences in New Tech schools result in students outperforming their counterparts, growing 52% more in higher order thinking skills between freshman and senior years than the comparison groups as measured by the College and Work Readiness Assessment administered by the Council for Aid to Education. Bob Wise, President of the Alliance for Excellent Education and former governor of West Virginia, firmly believes that critical thinking is a foundational skill that is necessary for all students. "What was important in academic outcomes 25 years ago versus what Fortune 500 companies are looking for today has flipped. Core academic knowledge is important, but you have to be able to do something ith it. New Tech Network schools exemplify this approach to teaching and learning and graduate students with the skills employers are seeking." New Tech Network schools also demonstrated higher scores on measures of cognitive, interpersonal, and intrapersonal competencies. According to a 2016 Pew Report, The State of American Jobs, employment in jobs requiring average or above-average levels of social skills, such as interpersonal, communications or management skills increased including jobs requiring higher levels of analytical skills, such as critical thinking and computer use. "We must prepare all of our students for the future of work. There has never been a greater need for employability skills that will allow any student, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic background to compete in the new economy," stated Rebecca Wolfe, Associate President at Jobs for the Future.

New Tech Network students also outperformed similar non-NTN students on state End-of-Course (EOC) exams in Math and English Language Arts and ACT scores. These positive results remained after controlling for prior levels of academic achievement (8th-grade state test scores), for poverty, and for race; indicating that implementation of the New Tech model addressed traditional achievement and opportunity gaps. "There is clear evidence that the approach works. I am excited to tap into the power of being part of this network," stated Superintendent Franklin Foster of Colleton County School District in South Carolina. "Cougar New Tech graduates are truly ready for success in college, career, and life; they are the turning point for this generation." New Tech Network's deeper learning outcomes promote student agency, self-confidence, and lifelong learning and prepare students to exercise leadership in college, career and civic life. With a growing number of elementary, middle and high schools joining the network, a proven school model, and increased interest by school districts to design ways to spread the New Tech methodologies, NTN is acting as a catalyst for innovation and ongoing improvement in public education. Read the report Who We Are: New Tech Network, a national non-profit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive school change. We work closely with districts and schools to create innovative learning environments. Through a proven school model, a project-based learning platform, and powerful professional development, we coach schools toward lasting change and ongoing improvement. There are nearly 200 schools in 28 states and Australia in the New Tech Network. Visit a school today! Related Images image1.jpg

