[September 11, 2017] New York Community Bank Commits $25,000 to Team Rubicon for Hurricane Response Efforts

New York Community Bank (NYCB) today announced that it has committed $25,000 to Team Rubicon in support of hurricane relief efforts in the United States. Team Rubicon is the only disaster response organization that repurposes the skills of military veterans while providing them with an opportunity to continue in the service of others. Through Team Rubicon, veterans regain three things they often lose after leaving the military: purpose, gained through disaster relief; community, built by serving with others; and self-worth, from recognizing the impact that an individual can make. NYCB is enabling our employees and customers to help those who have been affected by the 2017 hurricane season by accepting contributions to the NYCB Hurricane Relief Fund - Team Rubicon at all NYCB branch locations. All donations will go directly to Team Rubicon. "NYCB is committed to veterans and the issues that are important to them. While many of our philanthropic efforts focus on helping veterans, we also enthusiastically support initiatives that enable veterans to help others. Team Rubicon is an exceptional organization that provides a tremendous service to our country in its time of need," said Kelly Leung, Senior Vice President, New York Community Bancorp. Since its founding in 2010, Team Rubicon has provided support to over 210 disaster response operations around the world. They currently maintain a gowing roster of over 55,000 volunteer members who are ready to deploy. To date in Texas, 212 Team Rubicon volunteers have been deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey, while 494 additional volunteers are providing remote support by taking requests for assistance or supporting logistical and planning operations at Team Rubicon's National Operations Center in Dallas. Team Rubicon is currently preparing to provide support efforts for those in need in Florida after Hurricane Irma. You can help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma by making a donation directly to the NYCB Hurricane Relief Fund - Team Rubicon at any one of our branch locations.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc. One of the largest U.S. bank holding companies, with assets of $48.3 billion, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. With deposits of $28.9 billion and 255 branches in Metro New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona, the Company also ranks among the largest depositories in the United States. Reflecting its growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank currently operates through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona. Similarly, New York Commercial Bank currently operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

