|[September 11, 2017]
New JEDEC Committee to Set Standards for Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductors
JEDEC
Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards
development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the
formation of a new JEDEC committee: JC-70 Wide Bandgap Power Electronic
Conversion Semiconductors. Led by interim chairs from Infineon, Texas
Instruments, and Wolfspeed, a Cree (News - Alert) Company, the new JC-70 committee will
initially have two subcommittees: Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon
Carbide (SiC) and focus on Reliability and Qualification Procedures;
Datasheet Elements and Parameters; and Test and Characterization
Methods. JC-70's first committee meeting will be co-located with the 5th
IEEE (News - Alert) Workshop on Wide Bandgap Power Devices and Applications (WiPDA), on
October 30, 2017 in Albuquerque, NM. JEDEC meetings are open to
committee members and invited guests only, and interested companies
worldwide are welcome to join JEDEC to participate in this important
standardization effort. Contact Emily Desjardins (emilyd@jedec.org
) for more information.
Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are the most mature wide
bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor materials and offer immense potential
for enabling higher performance, more compact, and energy efficient
power systems. "WBG GaN and SiC technologies are poised to benefitfrom
the development of standards focused on quality and reliability,
datasheets, and test methods," said Tim McDonald, Senior Director, GaN
Applications and Marketing at Infineon Technologies (News - Alert).
During an industry conference in the spring of 2016, a working group of
industry experts was formed. Designated as GaNSPEC DWG, it began laying
the necessary groundwork for the development of standards for GaN. JEDEC
began providing logistical support to the group shortly thereafter.
"To meet the demand of today's energy and product requirements, this
team is helping to create the mature industry infrastructure that
customers need to design power supplies," said Dr. Stephanie Watts
Butler, technology innovation architect at Texas Instruments (News - Alert). "The broad
academic and industry participation is indicative of the importance of
wide bandgap for complying with these requirements."
GaNSPEC DWG was soon joined by a counterpart: the SiCSPEC working group.
The two groups grew to almost 50 device manufacturers, equipment
manufacturers, technology creators, academic representatives, and
government labs from the US, Europe, and Asia. "Our consensus is that
JEDEC is the logical home for the continuation of these efforts in a
public forum, and the team is delighted to invite industry participation
in this new JEDEC committee," said Dr. Jeff Casady, Business Development
& Programs Manager from Wolfspeed, a Cree Company. "Creating clear,
universal standards is a key step in advancing the adoption of wide
bandgap technologies. These new parameters will enable users to design
SiC and GaN devices into the systems of tomorrow, thus creating a more
energy efficient future."
John Kelly, JEDEC President, added, "The formation of the JC-70
committee is part of an ongoing effort within JEDEC to extend our
standards setting expertise to new technologies to meet market demands.
We welcome all interested companies to participate in the development of
open industry standards within JEDEC."
