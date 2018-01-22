|
New Phase III Study Shows Significantly Greater Efficacy in Children 6-24 Months Who Receive Adjuvanted Influenza Vaccine (aQIV)
Annual influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations in Canada have
ranged from about 700 to 1,500 during the last five influenza seasons,
and a total of nearly 50 influenza-related paediatric deaths have
occurred across that time span, according to the Canadian government.1
One potential solution to reducing these hospitalizations and deaths is
with a more effective vaccine for children.
In a recently completed phase III study, an adjuvanted influenza vaccine
(aQIV) that protects against four strains of influenza (aQIV) induced a
superior immunogenic response in children aged 6 months to less than 6
years relative to a comparator non-adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza
vaccine, including the significantly drifted strain that circulated
during the 2014-2015 season.2 aQIV provided additional
clinical benefit over non-adjuvanted influenza vaccine in children aged
6 to less than 24 months, manifested by significantly greater relative
efficacy (31 percent) and the largest relative increase in
immunogenicity compared with older children.2
"One challenge to lowering pediatric hospitalization rates is that the
effectiveness of currently licensed influenza vaccines is uncertain in
young children, especially those under the age of 2," said Dr. Timo
Vesikari, MD, PhD, University of Tampere Medical School. "As a result,
vaccines that are more effective in preventing influenza in this age
group, like the MF59-adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine (aQIV),
are desirable."
In vaccine-naïve children aged 6 months to less than 6 years who receive
two dosages of aQIV, aQIV was significantly more efficacious (55
percent) than the non-adjuvanted comparator in preventing influenza
prior to the second dose of vaccine.2 This revealed another
potential benefit of aQIV: improved protection from influenza after a
single vaccine dose. The overall vaccine safety profiles were similar
except for the expected higher incidence of solicited adverse events
after vaccination with aQIV.2
"Influenza and its complications pose a serious public health threat to
young children, especially those under 2 years of age," Dr. Vesikari
said. "Because standard influenza vaccines are less efficient in
producing a robust immune response in young children, improved vaccines
are urgently needed. Our study demonstrated that aQIV represents an
important new opportunity to introduce a potentially impoved influenza
vaccine option."
About the Phase III Study
The phase III study was led by Dr. Vesikari and sponsored by Seqirus
during the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 influenza seasons. The study involved
10,612 children aged 6 months to less than 6 years who received one or
two doses of aQIV or a non-adjuvanted influenza vaccine.
Endpoints included RT-PCR (News - Alert) confirmed, culture-confirmed and antigenically
matched influenza, and immunogenicity against homologous and
heterologous strains of influenza A and/or B. Significant relative
vaccine efficacy was demonstrated in children 6 to less than 24 months
of age but not in the overall study population. All endpoints were
pre-specified for both overall age group and the subgroup aged 6 to less
than 24 months.2
Dr. Vesikari will present the findings as a late-breaking poster
presentation at the Sixth
ESWI Influenza Conference in Riga, Latvia.
About Seqirus
Seqirus is part of CSL
Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL
Group of companies employs more than 20,000 people with operations in
more than 60 countries.
Seqirus was established on July 31, 2015 following CSL's acquisition of
the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration
with bioCSL. As the second largest influenza vaccine provider in the
world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza
globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.
Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the US, the
UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both
egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities,
a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence
in more than 20 countries.
For more information visit www.seqirus.com and www.csl.com.
