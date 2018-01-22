New NSTA Curriculum Series Injects Real-World Learning About STEM into K-12 Classrooms

The STEM Road Map Curriculum Series is designed to meet the needs of districts, schools, and teachers who want an integrated approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, and math. Announced today, the new NSTA Press series covers all the STEM concepts as students advance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005007/en/

Transportation in the Future, Grade 3: STEM Road Map for Elementary School book cover (Graphic: Business Wire)

Each book in the series is an in-depth module that uses project- and problem-based learning. Students are presented with a challenge and then prompted to apply what they learn by using a mix of science, social studies, English language arts, and math. Engaging and flexible, this resource can be used as a whole or in segments. The STEM Road Map Curriculum Series is anchored in the Next Generation Science Standards, the Common Core State Standards, and the Framework for 21st Century Learning.

The first five books in the series focus on the theme Innovation and Progress:

Transportation in the Future, Grade 3: STEM Road Map for Elementary School challenges students to design a new kind of train as they learn about geography, magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, and calculating distances and time intervals. Browse free sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website. (188 pages. Stock # PB425X2; ISBN: 978-1-68140-399-1)

Amusement Park of the Future, Grade 6: STEM Road Map for Middle School challenges students to design new rides using concepts from science, social studies, math, and English language arts. (Available October 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X5; ISBN: 978-1-68140-483-7)

Harnessing Solar Energy, Grade 4: STEM Road Map for Elementary School involves investigating energy and energy sources, with a focus on solar energy and water scarcity, as part of the Water for All Challenge. (Available November 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X1; ISBN: 978-1-68140-402-8)

Construction Materials, Grade 11: STEM Road Map for High School gives students an inside look at the complex engineering and technologies behind buildings, and especially high-rises, as they examine micro- and macro-properties of construction materials. (Available November 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X4; ISBN: 978-1-68140-471-4)

Wind Energy, Grade 5: STEM Road Map for Elementary School engages students in developing a wind farm based on their investigations of the Earth's interactive systems, including geography, weather, and wind. (Available December 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X3; ISBN: 978-1-68140-446-2)

For additional information or to purchase any of these editions in the STEM Road Map Curriculum Series, and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. Each of the books in this series is priced at $22.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $18.36.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005007/en/