|[September 11, 2017]
New NSTA Curriculum Series Injects Real-World Learning About STEM into K-12 Classrooms
The STEM Road Map Curriculum Series is designed to meet the needs
of districts, schools, and teachers who want an integrated approach to
teaching science, technology, engineering, and math. Announced today,
the new NSTA
Press series covers all the STEM concepts as students advance from
kindergarten through 12th grade.
Transportation in the Future, Grade 3: STEM Road Map for Elementary School book cover (Graphic: Business Wire)
Each book in the series is an in-depth module that uses project- and
problem-based learning. Students are presented with a challenge and then
prompted to apply what they learn by using a mix of science, social
studies, English language arts, and math. Engaging and flexible, this
resource can be used as a whole or in segments. The STEM Road Map
Curriculum Series is anchored in the Next
Generation Science Standards, the Common Core State
Standards, and the Framework for 21st Century Learning.
The first five books in the series focus on the theme Innovation and
Progress:
Transportation
in the Future, Grade 3: STEM Road Map for Elementary School
challenges students to design a new kind of train as they learn
about geography, magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, and calculating
distances and time intervals. Browse free
sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website.
(188 pages. Stock # PB425X2; ISBN: 978-1-68140-399-1)
Amusement
Park of the Future, Grade 6: STEM Road Map for Middle School
challenges students to design new rides using concepts from
science, social studies, math, and English language arts. (Available
October 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X5; ISBN: 978-1-68140-483-7)
Harnessing
Solar Energy, Grade 4: STEM Road Map for Elementary School
involves investigating energy and energy sources, with a focus
on solar energy and water scarcity, as part of the Water for All
Challenge. (Available November 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X1;
ISBN: 978-1-68140-402-8)
Construction
Materials, Grade 11: STEM Road Map for High School gives
students an inside look at the complex engineering and technologies
behind buildings, and especially high-rises, as they examine micro- and
macro-properties of construction materials. (Available November 2017.
188 pages. Stock # PB425X4; ISBN: 978-1-68140-471-4)
Wind
Energy, Grade 5: STEM Road Map for Elementary School engages
students in developing a wind farm based on their investigations of the
Earth's interactive systems, including geography, weather, and wind. (Available
December 2017. 188 pages. Stock # PB425X3; ISBN: 978-1-68140-446-2)
For additional information or to purchase any of these editions in the STEM
Road Map Curriculum Series, and other books from NSTA Press, visit
the NSTA
Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m.
and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. Each of the books in this series is priced at
$22.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $18.36.
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books
each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at
teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate
scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
