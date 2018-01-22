|
|[September 08, 2017]
|
New Blog to Provide Timely Paid Family Leave Program Updates
To help prepare for New York's Paid (News - Alert) Family Leave plan, which is
effective Jan. 1, 2018, The
Standard Life Insurance Company of New York (The Standard) has
launched a new blog dedicated to providing the latest news and helpful
resources on the program's implementation.
Employers and brokers can visit https://www.standard.com/paid-family-leave
to find answers to their questions and information on implementation
milestones. Other available resources include:
-
Overviews on New York's Paid Family Leave plan and other Paid Family
Leave programs
-
Resources to help employers meet Paid Family Leave regulations
-
Frequently asked questions regarding billing and administration
-
A recorded webinar about the trend of offering paid family leave,
which includes a New York-specific case study
-
Resources on other key topics
Follow The Standard on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter
with the hashtag #PaidFamilyLeave and subscribe to the blog's RSS feed
to receive updated content as new information becomes available.
The Standard intends to offer a paid family leave solution for eligible
customers that currently have Disability Benefits Law coverage
administered by The Standard.
About The Standard
The Standard is a marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and
subsidiaries. Insurance products in New York are offered by, and the
sole responsibility of, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York
of White Plains, New York. The Standard Life Insurance Company of New
York is licensed to solicit insurance business in only the state of New
York.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170908005038/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]