[September 08, 2017] New Blog to Provide Timely Paid Family Leave Program Updates

To help prepare for New York's Paid (News - Alert) Family Leave plan, which is effective Jan. 1, 2018, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York (The Standard) has launched a new blog dedicated to providing the latest news and helpful resources on the program's implementation. Employers and brokers can visit https://www.standard.com/paid-family-leave to find answers to their questions and information on implementation milestones. Other available resources include: Overviews on New York's Paid Family Leave plan and other Paid Family Leave programs

Resources to help employers meet Paid Family Leave regulations

Frequently asked questions regarding billing and administration

A recorded webinar about the trend of offering paid family leave, which includes a New York-specific case study

Resources on other key topics Follow The Standard on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter with the hashtag #PaidFamilyLeave and subscribe to the blog's RSS feed to receive updated content as new information becomes available. The Standard intends to offer a paid family leave solution for eligible customers that currently have Disability Benefits Law coverage administered by The Standard.

