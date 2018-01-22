[September 08, 2017] New Report Reveals Which Ad Networks Perform Best for Mobile App Marketers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- App analytics firm Mobbo, has sifted through the technology stack of 4 million apps, analyzing 1,000 SDK components to calculate the Mobile Advertising Power Index, revealing the key players in the mobile advertising market. The Index offers a look at the best performing mobile advertising solutions, covering: Operating systems

Regions

Measurement of Scale, Quality and Growth. As with preceding editions, The Mobbo Power Index offers app publishers and marketers insightful benchmarks of mobile app SDK components, helping them to make informed decisions about the best technology stacks. The new report sheds light on the scale and performance of popular SDK components and tracks the movers and shakers in the mobile industry. "We're excited to release the latest edition of The Mobbo Power Index," said Ofir Krisspel, CEO of Mobbo. "To improve and ultimately perfect an app, developers need to select the right SDKs. However, in today's marketplace app developers are literally inundated with SDK choices, making it difficult to choose the best ones. As the leading SDK intelligence provider, we are in a unique position to offer an in-depth look with valuable information for app marketers in their quest to pinpoint the best SDKs to integrate with, as well as for service providers in the mobile app economy who want to understand the competitive landscape in their field. The newIndex reveals industry changes and new players in the always-evolving app landscape." A few key findings from the latest edition of the research include: Google and Facebook continue to dominate: The search giant is making headway in mobile, with 65.84% of Android Share of Voice and 81.99% on iOS, Facebook took the 2nd place on Android with 21.81% SOV and is up to 6th place on iOS with 5.89%. Fyber becomes the fastest growing Monetization SDK: With a 392.98% growth from beginning of 2017 Fyber quadruples it's client base and becomes the fastest growing ad Monetization SDK, Tappx second to it nearly triples it's client base. Chartboost catching up to AdMob: The Game centered in app advertising network has shown impressive advances, Chartboost is catching up to AdMob as more game developers keep testing game centered advertising SDKs. Video is here to stay: Video networks Adcolony, Unity, Vungle all showed impressive growth and climbed in ranking. Startapp becomes the third most popular Monetization SDK among app developers: And the fourth most popular Monetization SDK overall. Cheetah Mobile sees highest lift in retention: The China -based global network sees the best retention rate on Android. Other mentions of leading networks in the report:

Ogury, Yandex, Avocarrot, Smaato, Mopub (Twitter), Nend, Woobi, Tapsense, inmobi, Heyzap, Revmob, Nexage, Opera, Appodeal, Leadbolt, Millennial Media, Aol, Tapdaq, Calldorado, Flurry, Ironsource, Pingstart, Smart adserver, Mologic, Appnext, Mobfox, Swelen, Amazon ads, Mobvista, Mediabrix, TNK factory, Hyprmx, Airpush, Brightcove, Admarvel, Nativex, inneractive, Mdotm, Lifestreet, Appnexus, Igaworks, Loopme, Kiip.

About Mobbo:

Mobbo measures the mobile world and offers powerful data-driven market research tools, providing insights to help publishers, investors, marketers and analysts across the world make more informed decisions, and succeed in the global app economy. To download the full report, go to: https://mobbo.com/whitepaper-monetization-2/ Media Contact:

Ofir Mobbo

175387@email4pr.com

972523989655 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-reveals-which-ad-networks-perform-best-for-mobile-app-marketers-300516180.html SOURCE Mobbo

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]