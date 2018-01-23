[September 07, 2017] New Vista Behavioral Health is Platinum Sponsor for Benefit Concert Rock to Recovery 2

New Vista Behavioral Health, www.newvistabh.com, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment is proud to announce their partnership with Rock to Recovery by joining them at their 2nd annual benefit concert and fundraiser as a platinum sponsor. Rock to Recovery was formed by KORN guitarist, Wesley Geer, and is an inspirational program that focuses on transforming lives by utilizing the powerful, healing experience of creating and playing music. In addition to sponsoring the program, New Vista Behavioral Health incorporates Rock to Recovery into their weekly programming and has seen the positive impact on the lives of clients in recovery first-hand. Adam Swanson LMFT nd Clinical Director of Simple Recovery, a facility within New Vista Behavioral Health stated, "it is such a privilege to provide our clients with a space to express themselves in a way that brings healing, joy, and excitement!" The live concert will take place at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (News - Alert) on September 16, 2017, at 7 PM. By sponsoring this event, New Vista is aiding Rock to Recovery's efforts in supporting those in treatment and in raising awareness of the many people suffering from the devastating effects of substance abuse and mental illness. About New Vista Behavioral Health:

New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for clients facing Substance Use and Co-Occurring Disorders. For more information about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction and mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com/ or call 855-506-0656. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170907006299/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]