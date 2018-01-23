|
|[September 07, 2017]
|
New Vista Behavioral Health is Platinum Sponsor for Benefit Concert Rock to Recovery 2
New Vista Behavioral Health, www.newvistabh.com,
a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment is proud to
announce their partnership with Rock to Recovery by joining them at
their 2nd annual benefit concert and fundraiser as a platinum sponsor.
Rock to Recovery was formed by KORN guitarist, Wesley Geer, and is an
inspirational program that focuses on transforming lives by utilizing
the powerful, healing experience of creating and playing music. In
addition to sponsoring the program, New Vista Behavioral Health
incorporates Rock to Recovery into their weekly programming and has seen
the positive impact on the lives of clients in recovery first-hand. Adam
Swanson LMFT nd Clinical Director of Simple Recovery, a facility within
New Vista Behavioral Health stated, "it is such a privilege to provide
our clients with a space to express themselves in a way that brings
healing, joy, and excitement!"
The live concert will take place at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (News - Alert)
on September 16, 2017, at 7 PM. By sponsoring this event, New Vista is
aiding Rock to Recovery's efforts in supporting those in treatment and
in raising awareness of the many people suffering from the devastating
effects of substance abuse and mental illness.
About New Vista Behavioral Health:
New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide innovative,
client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to create a healthy
and productive new vista for recovery and success. Their centers offer
sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive
outpatient, and outpatient services for clients facing Substance Use and
Co-Occurring Disorders.
For more information about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction
and mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com/
or call 855-506-0656.
