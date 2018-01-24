[September 07, 2017] New Spiceworks Research Reveals That QA and Testing Tools are Not Aligned to Support Digital Transformation

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, September 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based software quality and application change delivery solutions, has revealed that although enterprises' journey towards Digital Transformation is in full swing, QA and testing tools hinder IT's ability to support continuous delivery based on the Spiceworks 2017 State of Functional Testing Report. Spiceworks surveyed 154 IT testing decision-makers in the US and the UK , in order to gain insights regarding current practices, trends, challenges and perceptions of business process testing. The majority (53%), of testing leaders believe that making their organizations more agile is critical to defining their testing methodology and two out of three testing leaders surveyed stated that QA and testing are highly important to their organization's overall strategy. Yet, the lack of visibility into testing processes and reliable production data is creating a disconnect between IT and the business that is challenging IT's ability to keep up with rapidly changing requirements. Close to one third of testers admit to always testing more than needed to ensure quality, creating project delays and higher than necessary costs. There are gaps in IT organizations' readiness for continuous delivery as almost half (47%) of IT leaders surveyed believe that their tests do not accurately reflect real-life production scenarios. In addition, 40% of respondents stated that they need more business oriented reports. According to the Gartner Magi Quadrant, for Software Test Automation, "There are a growing number of vendors in the test automation market as technology evolves (cloud, mobile, Internet of Things [IoT]), practices change (agile, lean, DevOps) and business moves to utilize technology as part of a digital business disruption to the market. These create opportunities for new and small vendors and new offerings to automate different layers of the release pipeline. Many solutions currently don't meet the criteria of this evaluation." [*] "IT-Business convergence is needed to deliver continuous change, but many of the current tools add complexity and fail to merge the two" said Jake Klein, CEO at Panaya. "We provide real-time visibility into release risk and quality, and enable testing efficiency through machine learning and autonomous testing to close the gap between IT and the business, to bring agility to the world of enterprise IT and help align testing with digital transformation." To explore the findings of the survey in more depth, download the 2017 State of Functional Testing Report.

About Panaya Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud based application delivery, and test automation and management solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end to end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications. www.panaya.com

