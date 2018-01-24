[September 07, 2017] New Incident Search from March Networks Unlocks Powerful Investigation Capabilities for Transit Agencies

Intuitive software enables bus, light rail and passenger rail operators to find event evidence quickly using integrated HD video and vehicle metadata OTTAWA, Sept. 7, 2017 /CNW/ - March Networks®, a global provider of intelligent IP video solutions, is pleased to introduce an innovative investigation capability for bus, light rail and passenger rail agencies. Incident Search – now available as an option in March Networks Command™ for Transit video management software – dramatically reduces the time needed to investigate reported incidents and share accurate evidence. It provides fleet operators with a visual overview of what's happening on all of their routes, complete with details on recorded events such as speed, hardbrakes, door malfunctions or impacts. With Incident Search, transit agencies benefit from operational intelligence that enables them to quickly respond to complaints, resolve disputes and address liability claims using clear video and vehicle data. (Watch a video demo) "Incident Search solves a common challenge for fleet operators and investigation teams, which is to find recorded video and vehicle information following an incident based only on an approximation of when and where the incident happened," said Dan Cremins, March Networks' Global Leader, Product Management. "It enables operators to get to the evidence they need in minutes rather than days, and also serves as a true operational intelligence tool that can be used to spot potential fleet issues or see where more staff training may be required." Using Incident Search, a transit investigator could easily verify a complaint about a drier talking on his cell phone while operating a bus, for example, armed only with an approximate date and location. By simply setting the time period and 'drawing' the general location on a customizable map in the software, they would immediately see all of the individual bus routes crossing that location in the specified timeframe. The employee would then choose the bus involved and schedule the video to automatically download the next time that bus entered a wireless hotspot. The Command software will even send a notification once the marked video has downloaded successfully. Transit agencies can also use Incident Search more proactively, to analyze and identify possible issues such as a bus route with an unusually high number of reported hardbrakes or a rail car with multiple door malfunctions. This unique operational intelligence allows transit operators to further investigate the cause of such incidents using recorded video and address them before an actual problem occurs. Incident Search continues March Networks' commitment to providing transportation agencies worldwide with complete video solutions proven to meet the unique demands of bus, light rail and passenger rail environments. The intelligent solution enables operators to maintain the highest security for passengers and employees, respond quickly to emergency situations, and resolve liability claims faster and more cost-effectively with integrated case management, video and metadata evidence. Its enterprise-class Command for Transit software manages both mobile and wayside environments and integrates seamlessly with a portfolio of purpose-built IP cameras and the industry's most reliable video recorders.

March Networks will demonstrate Incident Search as part of its complete transportation solution at the BusCon 2017 Expo, September 12-13, in Indianapolis, IN, and at the APTA Expo, October 9-11 in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. About March Networks

March Networks® provides transit bus, para-transit, light rail and passenger rail operators worldwide with intelligent IP video solutions that help them maintain the highest security for passengers and employees, respond quickly to emergency situations, and resolve liability claims faster using crystal-clear video evidence. Whether it's on transit vehicles, or in stations, depots or park-and-rides, March Networks' integrated mobile and wayside transportation surveillance solutions ensure video is always there when it's needed. The proven systems provide authorities with rapid video searching and centralized video management via powerful Command software, time-saving wireless automation and high-definition IP video capture. In addition, March Networks ruggedized mobile recording platforms provide hybrid camera support, which allows transit agencies to migrate from analog to IP video at their own pace. This robust transportation solution equips organizations with the capabilities necessary for stable technology growth. March Networks, March Networks Command and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. Infinova is a trademark of Infinova Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

