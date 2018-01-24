[September 07, 2017] New Version of Avira Mobile Security for iOS: Powerful Protection Against Phishing Attacks and Identity Theft

Avira today announced the release of the newest version of Avira Mobile Security for iOS. The app features new, cutting-edge anti-phishing and identity protection capabilities to protect the digital lives of iPhone users better than ever. Avira Mobile Security for iOS can be downloaded for free via Avira.com or the Apple (News - Alert) store. Whether shopping, banking, sending email, or just surfing the web, there is not much that a user can't do with an iPhone. While this device is fairly secure against banking Trojans, for example, its owners are still very much at risk from visiting phishing sites. They look like legitimate banking and shopping sites yet are used by cybercriminals to steal private information from users, such as email addresses, passwords, banking and credit card details. In the first six months of 2017, Avira security analysts have recorded a 34% increase in the number of blocked phishing URLs and websites. These URLs were spotted and confirmed by Avira URL Cloud, a cloud-based system for identifying and blocking phishing URLs. "Phishing sites are an increasing threat for users - regardless of the operating system that their device runs on", said Alexander Vukcevic, Director Avira Virus Labs. "Even though the iOS system may not yet be so vulnerable to malware, its users are still susceptible to clicking on phishing sites that look legitimate." New highlights to Avira Mobile Security for iOS include: Web Protection - This feature enables the user to quickly check if a visited wesite is a phishing site. It is powered by the Avira URL cloud. Web Protection works together with your default browser and most major browsers to keep you safe from online scam.

Protection Shield - This feature in Identity Safeguard helps protect your online identity, checking if you or your contacts' email addresses have been leaked in a 3 rd party security breach. You decide how often it should check - daily, weekly, or monthly.

Activity Report - Get a transparent view of the security-enhancing activities on your iPhone (News - Alert) such as scanned URLs, contacts and email addresses.

Enhance your privacy - The app can be used standalone or as part of a complete suite to protect your digital live, as it enables you to add more security and privacy tools like Avira Phantom VPN, Avira Password Manager, or Avira QR Code Scanner directly from Avira Connect. "With the newest Avira Mobile Security for iOS, we've focused on reducing the risks from 'human factor' mistakes. You can now surf freely - easier than ever - with the help of Avira Web Protection and enjoy a new, clean design and enhanced user experience at the same time," said Corneliu Balaban, Manager of Mobile Development at Avira. Availability and system requirements

Designed to be tough against threats to your security yet light on system performance, Avira Mobile Security for iOS can be downloaded free of cost from Avira.com and at the Apple store. The app is for all iPhones running on iOS 10 or newer. About Avira Avira protects people in the connected world - enabling everyone to manage, secure, and improve their digital lives. The Avira umbrella covers a portfolio of security and performance applications for Windows, Android (News - Alert) , Mac, and iOS. In addition, the reach of our protective technologies extends through OEM partnerships. Our security solutions consistently lead in independent tests for detection, performance, and usability. Avira is a family-owned company that employs 500 people. Its headquarters are near Lake Constance, in Tettnang, Germany, and the company has additional offices in Munich, Bucharest, Beijing, and Silicon Valley. A portion of Avira's sales support the Auerbach Foundation, which assists education, children, and families in need. For more information about Avira visit www.avira.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170907005621/en/

