New Research from Econsultancy and Lionbridge: Businesses Need to Adopt International Content Strategies to Support Growth and Improve Customer Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Econsultancy, the digital marketing research firm, in partnership with Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., the world's most trusted translation and digital communications company, today released a new study titled "International Content: Monetizing Global Content Assets and Measuring Success." Based on a survey of more than 270 executive-level marketers across a variety of international businesses, the report examines the role of international content in driving global expansion, while improving customer experience (CX) and increasing revenue. The report explores ways in which high-performing organizations govern their international content to improve global brand positioning and drive revenue. The survey contrasts leaders' methods with those of the mainstream to gain a better understanding of successful approaches to global content management and the challenges these approaches encounter. The report found that as globalization accelerates, industry leaders tend to centralize control of their global content. Seventy-two percent of leaders describe their governance of global content as either "very tightly controlled at a global level, with no local autonomy," or "tightly controlled, with some local autonomy." Many organizations still struggle with establishing a global governance framework. While leaders are unsurprisingly better in this regard, roughly a fifth of both performance groups report it being the main barrier to their organization's expansion efforts. Additional findings include: Nearly two-thirds of leaders (65 percent) believe that internationalization of content is "critical for creating a global brand," compared to only 35 percent of mainstream respondents. There is broad consensus mong leaders that carefully planned international content is integral to digital transformation and overall CX.

Among leaders, control of content within the business itself lies with product teams twice as often as it does with the product teams of the mainstream (36 percent versus 15 percent), and with analysts at about the same rate (46 percent for leaders versus 23 percent for the mainstream). "As the digital world becomes more personalized and connected and organizations increasingly conduct business across global markets, providing relevant, engaging content to a diverse set of customers can be a challenge," said Clint Poole , SVP and CMO, Lionbridge. "This research reveals that global marketing leaders are those that not only localize digital content, but also leverage data to measure the impact of content and provide customers with meaningful experiences." Localization can be a challenge for many larger, international organizations that typically have more rigidly defined content strategies, versus companies in the more ad-hoc mainstream. However, leaders are trying to change this – the report found that twice as many leaders are planning to extend the number of markets in which they have a web presence as their mainstream peers.

Among the top challenges organizations face when seeking to grow the number of local markets in which they operate are technology, industry compliance and limited understanding of ROI within the organization. Leaders are more than twice as likely as their mainstream peers to report industry compliance as the chief obstacle to localized expansion, while mainstream respondents report a lack of business case and limited understanding of ROI at twice the rate of high-performers.

