[September 06, 2017] New Avast Business Endpoint Security Portfolio Brings Largest Threat Detection Network to SMBs

Avast, the global leader in digital security products, today announced the debut of its Avast Business solutions portfolio to secure, simplify and optimize security for small and medium-sized business (SMB). Powered by the integration of threat detection technologies and infrastructure from Avast's acquisition of AVG in September 2016, the new, consolidated portfolio delivers the company's strongest SMB security protection to date and ensures business continuity by reducing downtime and productivity loss from ransomware and other security threats. Advanced antivirus, and data and identity protection features are now available across three tiers of endpoint security solutions as well as the company's flagship managed services for channel partners. New channel services are also available today and include a new Avast Business partner portal with integrated billing and payment to find product information, purchase products and access services. Channel partners will also have access to a new Avast Business global channel partner program with support, sales and marketing resources, training and rewards to enable profitable channel growth. "Since Avast acquired AVG, our focus has been on combining the best of both business product portfolios, partner programs, tools and systems to build a more powerful security engine with customized solutions that take the complexity out of protecting businesses. At the same time, our integration work and simplified approach will make it easier to do business with us," said Kevin Chapman, SVP and general manager of Avast's SMB Business. "We are now providing one portfolio of effective security tools and resources, under one unified Avast Business brand, to prevent security breaches, cybercrime, and the data loss, downtime and damage that results. The debut of Avast Business is the next milestone of our Avast-AVG integration and enables us to create the future of cybersecurity for our business customers." Avast survey: SMBs need simpler security Today's threat landscape makes it more critical than ever for SMBs to put proactive and specialized security protection in place. Unfortunately, some SMBs struggle to implement these much-needed security solutions and policies. Recent Avast research indicates that nine out of 10 SMBs believe that IT security will become increasingly important for their business over the next five years, yet one in three respondents have no security projects planned in the near future to continue improving their security infrastructure*. The Avast Business solutions portfolio addresses this, offering customized services that simplify security and help SMBs choose the right solution to protect their business. Businesses also gain the advantages of Avast's threat detection network to identify and stop malware and online threats in real-time. Powered by over 400 million endpoints and supported by machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, Avast's threat detection network is arguably the world's largest and most advanced. Avast Business portfolio The Avast Business solutions portfolio includes three tiers of endpoint protection solutions for either Windows or Mac operating systems with an optional management console available in the cloud or on-premise, and the company's managed services, Managed Workplace and CloudCare. Avast Business Antivirus : Full featured endpoint protection solution includes a four-shield, real-time security defense with file, email, web and behavior shields, and new anti-spam, smart scan, sandbox, real site, WiFi (News - Alert) Inspector features and Avast's proprietary CyberCapture technology.

Full featured endpoint protection solution includes a four-shield, real-time security defense with file, email, web and behavior shields, and new anti-spam, smart scan, sandbox, real site, WiFi (News - Alert) Inspector features and Avast's proprietary CyberCapture technology. Avast Business Antivirus Pro : Includes all features of Avast Business Antivirus plus data protection services to secure Microsoft (News - Alert) Exchange and Sharepoint servers, Software Updater for third-party software updates and Data Shredder to permanently delete files.

Includes all features of Avast Business Antivirus plus data protection services to secure Microsoft (News - Alert) Exchange and Sharepoint servers, Software Updater for third-party software updates and Data Shredder to permanently delete files. Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus : Includes all features of Avast Business Antivirus Pro plus identity protection for WiFi connections and password management to keep employees safe.

Includes all features of Avast Business Antivirus Pro plus identity protection for WiFi connections and password management to keep employees safe. Avast Business Management Console : Available as a complement to the endpoint solutions, via cloud or on-premise, ensures all endpoints are secure and up-to-date from a centralized console.

Available as a complement to the endpoint solutions, via cloud or on-premise, ensures all endpoints are secure and up-to-date from a centralized console. Avast Business Managed Workplace : Offers the option of Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus, integrated right into the Managed Workplace remote monitoring and management platform, for the highest level of Avast endpoint protection. The latest version also includes site security assessment to easily identify, communicate, and resolve security risks.

Offers the option of Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus, integrated right into the Managed Workplace remote monitoring and management platform, for the highest level of Avast endpoint protection. The latest version also includes site security assessment to easily identify, communicate, and resolve security risks. Avast Business CloudCare: Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus is now available as a CloudCare security service option. CloudCare's web-based security portal makes it easy to remotely manage multiple networks from a central platform and deliver subscription-based security services. New channel services create value for global partners The Avast Business portfolio includes new, consolidated channel services for the company's combined base of Avast and AVG global channel partners.

Avast Business Global Channel Partner (News - Alert) Program: Replaces the existing Avast and AVG partner program, offering new resources, training and rewards to enable profitable growth.

Replaces the existing Avast and AVG partner program, offering new resources, training and rewards to enable profitable growth. Avast Business Partner Portal with Integrated Billing and Payment: Provides a dedicated portal with one integrated billing and payment platform to process product orders, invoices and payments. The new portal consolidates previous portals and resources, providing partners a main gateway to Avast Business products, billing and payment, sales and marketing assets, training and support.

Provides a dedicated portal with one integrated billing and payment platform to process product orders, invoices and payments. The new portal consolidates previous portals and resources, providing partners a main gateway to Avast Business products, billing and payment, sales and marketing assets, training and support. Avast Business Partner Certification Program: Replaces the existing Avast and AVG certification programs and delivers the essential skills and knowledge to effectively secure clients' IT environments, leverage the new product portfolio and accelerate channel business. Avast and AVG certified partners are automatically migrated to the new certification program and have one full year to certify. Information about the new Avast Business portfolio and the Avast Business global channel partner program is available at the Avast Business web site. *Avast survey, July 2017, conducted among 386 Avast Business customers. About Avast Avast (www.avast.com), the global leader in digital security products, protects over 400 million people online. Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, ICSA Labs, West Coast Labs and others. Avast is backed by leading global private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Summit Partners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170906005125/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]