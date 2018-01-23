|
New Avast Business Endpoint Security Portfolio Brings Largest Threat Detection Network to SMBs
Avast, the global leader in digital security products,
today announced the debut of its Avast Business solutions portfolio to
secure, simplify and optimize security for small and medium-sized
business (SMB). Powered by the integration of threat detection
technologies and infrastructure from Avast's acquisition of AVG in
September 2016, the new, consolidated portfolio delivers the company's
strongest SMB security protection to date and ensures business
continuity by reducing downtime and productivity loss from ransomware
and other security threats. Advanced antivirus, and data and identity
protection features are now available across three tiers of endpoint
security solutions as well as the company's flagship managed services
for channel partners.
New channel services are also available today and include a new Avast
Business partner portal with integrated billing and payment to find
product information, purchase products and access services. Channel
partners will also have access to a new Avast Business global channel
partner program with support, sales and marketing resources, training
and rewards to enable profitable channel growth.
"Since Avast acquired AVG, our focus has been on combining the best of
both business product portfolios, partner programs, tools and systems to
build a more powerful security engine with customized solutions that
take the complexity out of protecting businesses. At the same time, our
integration work and simplified approach will make it easier to do
business with us," said Kevin Chapman, SVP and general manager of
Avast's SMB Business. "We are now providing one portfolio of effective
security tools and resources, under one unified Avast Business brand, to
prevent security breaches, cybercrime, and the data loss, downtime and
damage that results. The debut of Avast Business is the next milestone
of our Avast-AVG integration and enables us to create the future of
cybersecurity for our business customers."
Avast survey: SMBs need simpler security
Today's threat landscape makes it more critical than ever for SMBs to
put proactive and specialized security protection in place.
Unfortunately, some SMBs struggle to implement these much-needed
security solutions and policies. Recent Avast research indicates that
nine out of 10 SMBs believe that IT security will become increasingly
important for their business over the next five years, yet one in three
respondents have no security projects planned in the near future to
continue improving their security infrastructure*. The Avast Business
solutions portfolio addresses this, offering customized services
that simplify security and help SMBs choose the right solution to
protect their business. Businesses also gain the advantages of Avast's
threat detection network to identify and stop malware and online threats
in real-time. Powered by over 400 million endpoints and supported by
machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, Avast's
threat detection network is arguably the world's largest and most
advanced.
Avast Business portfolio
The Avast Business solutions portfolio includes three tiers of endpoint
protection solutions for either Windows or Mac operating systems with an
optional management console available in the cloud or on-premise, and
the company's managed services, Managed Workplace and CloudCare.
Avast
Business Antivirus: Full featured endpoint protection
solution includes a four-shield, real-time security defense with file,
email, web and behavior shields, and new anti-spam, smart scan,
sandbox, real site, WiFi (News - Alert) Inspector features and Avast's proprietary
CyberCapture technology.
Avast
Business Antivirus Pro: Includes all features of Avast
Business Antivirus plus data protection services to secure Microsoft (News - Alert)
Exchange and Sharepoint servers, Software Updater for third-party
software updates and Data Shredder to permanently delete files.
-
Avast
Business Antivirus Pro Plus: Includes all features of
Avast Business Antivirus Pro plus identity protection for WiFi
connections and password management to keep employees safe.
Avast
Business Management Console: Available as a complement
to the endpoint solutions, via cloud or on-premise, ensures all
endpoints are secure and up-to-date from a centralized console.
Avast
Business Managed Workplace: Offers the option of Avast
Business Antivirus Pro Plus, integrated right into the Managed
Workplace remote monitoring and management platform, for the highest
level of Avast endpoint protection. The latest version also
includes site security assessment to easily identify, communicate, and
resolve security risks.
Avast
Business CloudCare: Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus
is now available as a CloudCare security service option. CloudCare's
web-based security portal makes it easy to remotely manage multiple
networks from a central platform and deliver subscription-based
security services.
New channel services create value for global
partners
The Avast Business portfolio includes new, consolidated channel services
for the company's combined base of Avast and AVG global channel partners.
Avast Business Global Channel Partner (News - Alert) Program: Replaces the
existing Avast and AVG partner program, offering new resources,
training and rewards to enable profitable growth.
Avast Business Partner Portal with Integrated Billing and Payment: Provides
a dedicated portal with one integrated billing and payment platform to
process product orders, invoices and payments. The new portal
consolidates previous portals and resources, providing partners a main
gateway to Avast Business products, billing and payment, sales and
marketing assets, training and support.
Avast Business Partner Certification Program: Replaces the
existing Avast and AVG certification programs and delivers the
essential skills and knowledge to effectively secure clients' IT
environments, leverage the new product portfolio and accelerate
channel business. Avast and AVG certified partners are automatically
migrated to the new certification program and have one full year to
certify.
Information about the new Avast
Business portfolio and the Avast
Business global channel partner program is available at the Avast
Business web site.
*Avast survey, July 2017, conducted among 386 Avast Business
customers.
About Avast
Avast (www.avast.com),
the global leader in digital security products, protects over 400
million people online. Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG
brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving
IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among
the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial
intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast
digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and
certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, ICSA Labs, West
Coast Labs and others. Avast is backed by leading global private equity
firms CVC Capital Partners and Summit Partners.
