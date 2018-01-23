New Relic to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), today announced Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at the Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 1:20 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40% of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905006422/en/