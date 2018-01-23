|
|[September 05, 2017]
|
New Relic to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), today
announced Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at the
Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday,
September 12, 2017, at 1:20 p.m. PT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40% of the Fortune 100. The
New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to
drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to
monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly
resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905006422/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]