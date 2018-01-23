[September 05, 2017] New PLS laser levels provide precise reference points while surviving accidental drops up to one meter

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Laser Systems (PLS) introduces updated versions of its popular laser levels with new protective, shock absorbing sleeves designed to survive a one meter drop and keep working. The laser levels feature a fast settling, self-leveling gimbal that quickly delivers accurate reference points, significantly reducing layout time for walls, fixtures, pipes, conduit, door and window frames, and more. The updated PLS laser levels include: PLS 3 and PLS 3 Green Beam Point-to-Point Laser Levels — self-leveling three-point laser levels for fast, accurate layout of reference points. Accurate to 6 mm at 30 meters (1/4 inch at 100 feet), they include a floor stand for fast, easy overhang and centerline masurements. The green beam increases the visibility for outdoor and long range applications.

self-leveling three-point laser levels for fast, accurate layout of reference points. Accurate to 6 mm at 30 meters (1/4 inch at 100 feet), they include a floor stand for fast, easy overhang and centerline masurements. The green beam increases the visibility for outdoor and long range applications. PLS 180 and PLS 180 Green Beam Continuous Line Laser Levels— self-leveling, horizontal- and vertical-cross line laser levels for rapid, accurate (3 mm at 10 meters; 1/8 inch at 30 feet) leveling and layout. The PLS 180 Green Beam has significantly better visibility making it ideal for demanding interior installations at longer distances or with streaming sunlight. All laser level models include a rugged carrying pouch and magnetic wall brackets for easy, stable mounting. For more information on PLS Laser Levels, visit: www.plslaser.com.

Pacific Laser Systems

For information on PLS tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Pacific Laser Systems, 6920 Seaway Blvd, Everett, WA USA 98203, call 1-800-601-4500, e-mail plslaser.orders@fluke.com or visit the PLS web site at www.plslaser.com.

PLS lasers provide bright, crisp reference points and lines, for quick and accurate layout. Built by contractors for contractors, PLS tools were developed out of necessity by professional carpenters with over 50 years of experience in commercial and residential interior and exterior layout. PLS founders were contractors first before becoming manufacturers of the finest point-to-point and reference line layout tools in the world. PLS became a Fluke company in 2015 to continue providing the highest quality tools for the professional contractor. For more information:

Melanie Kraintz

PLS Marcom Manager

(425) 446-5912

melanie.kraintz@fluke.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pls-laser-levels-provide-precise-reference-points-while-surviving-accidental-drops-up-to-one-meter-300512703.html SOURCE Pacific Laser Systems

