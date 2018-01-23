[September 01, 2017] New Updated AOMEI Partition Assistant 6.5 Adds SSD Secure Erase Wizard

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The easiest backup service provider -- AOMEI Technology has released Partition Assistant 6.5, adding "SSD Secure Erase Wizard" as well as making other enhancements. AOMEI Partition Assistant is a partition manager and disk management tool that brings many useful tools like Migrate OS to SSD, Convert MBR to GPT, Resize Partition, and Windows To Go Creator, etc. These features are loved by millions of users and now AOMEI has made them even better. "In seconds, AOMEI Partition Assistant has securely erased my Samsung SSD. I first thought it had gone wrong. When I reinstalled Windows and everything went smooth, I knew it worked. Thank you for the great freeware," Adam Crouse from Wilkes Barre said. SSD Secure Erase is to firmly remove all data on SSD and reset the SSD to its manufacturer state for peak performance. After Secure Erase, the data are unrecoverable. If users want to wipe an SSD without destroying it, Secure Erase is the best choice. Those who have used SSD for several months or longer may probably notice that their SSD's performance dropped. As it is filled with data continuously, and garbage collection was triggeredincreasingly until the performance dropped to an unacceptable level. In order to solve this problem, many SSD vendors provide a free utility that owns a secure erase command, but this utility is available only with their own products. If the vendor does not provide such a tool, now free partition manager — AOMEI Partition Assistant can perform SSD Secure Erase to reset SSD to factory performance. To perform SSD Secure Erase, connect the SSD to a working Windows 7 computer via SATA cable. Then select SSD Secure Erase in AOMEI Partition Assistant and follow the wizard to complete the process. If the SSD is in a frozen state, it needs to perform a hot swap to unlock. Usually, it only takes a few seconds to complete. What's New in AOMEI Partition Assistant 6.5?

Added "SSD Secure Erase": securely erase your SSD to reset the SSD to its factory state for peak performance.

Enhanced Windows To Go Creator: Support for choosing system in a WIM document.

For security, add a restriction to resize/move boot partition in Windows 10 version 1703 and later versions.

Fixed bug: In rare cases, error code 6 occurs during conversion between MBR and GPT.

Fixed bug: An encrypted drive will be initialized.

Fixed other minor bugs. About AOMEI Technology

About AOMEI Technology

The easiest backup service provider — AOMEI Technology devotes to provide reliable backup software and safe hard disk partition manager for home and business users all over the world. We have started to research in the field since 2009 and enjoyed great prestige.

