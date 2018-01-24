[August 31, 2017] New Release of Virtuozzo Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Adds Geo Replication for S3 Object Storage, Strengthens Data Protection, Simplifies Installation

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuozzo, a hyperconverged infrastructure software provider, today announced the latest release of the Virtuozzo Platform, its integrated container, hypervisor and storage offering for service providers and businesses. The latest release now features active-active replication technology for S3 storage, enabling users to keep their data in sync across all locations. The release also enables new data encryption capabilities that can protect an entire storage tier, using the AE256 standard, and features improvements that simplify the installation process, cutting deployment time in half compared to previous versions. Release Brings New Feature to Both Compute and Storage The Virtuozzo platform with software-defined storage optimizes infrastructure costs with a pure software solution that combines breakthrough performance and low TCO with the freedom to use any x86 server-based architecture – or opt for dedicated bare metal servers from the cloud. The latest release brings enhancements to compute resources, which can run workloads in either containers or virtual machines (VMs). New advances in Virtuozzo container technology with this release enable stronger compatibility with scenarios previously only available on dedicated servers and virtual machines, while simultaneously delivering better performance, density and resulting TCO enabled by containers. To drive efficiency and save time, the new release provides I/O limits for backup and migration operations, allowing administrators to avoid any negative impact to the performance of workloads, applications or the server itself from a high I/O load on the server. Other new features to the Virtuozzo platform include: Online migration of containers with NFS shares nside – 'Live' migrate containers with an NFS client running inside between physical hosts.

'Live' migrate containers with an NFS client running inside between physical hosts. Docker Swarm support – Run Docker Swarm inside Virtuozzo Containers.

Run Docker Swarm inside Virtuozzo Containers. Improved CPU topology configuration for Virtuozzo VMs - Specify both the number of CPU sockets and CPU cores per socket in Virtual Machine configuration. Virtuozzo Storage is an integral part of the Virtuozzo hyperconverged software platform. Virtuozzo Storage enables users to leverage all hardware resources as a single, distributed storage pool with high availability to eliminate downtime with a software-defined solution. Virtuozzo Storage provides fast and resilient storage for both virtual machines and containers, as well as S3 compatible object storage for applications – all from a single hyperconverged cluster. The following new storage features are included in this update:

S3 Geo Replication – Configure S3 storage for active-active asynchronous replications to move data closer to end users, while providing added data protection in the event of disasters.

Configure S3 storage for active-active asynchronous replications to move data closer to end users, while providing added data protection in the event of disasters. Storage tier encryption at rest – Encrypt an entire storage tier using the AES256 encryption standard, adds to existing disk encryption capability.

Encrypt an entire storage tier using the AES256 encryption standard, adds to existing disk encryption capability. LDAP/AD integration – Log into a cluster management interface using credentials from LDAP/Active Directory.

Log into a cluster management interface using credentials from LDAP/Active Directory. SNMP monitoring – Monitor cluster events (space, health, license, IOPS, throughput, disk load) via SNMP protocol and popular monitoring tools, such as Zabbix.

– Monitor cluster events (space, health, license, IOPS, throughput, disk load) via SNMP protocol and popular monitoring tools, such as Zabbix. UI improvements - View logs and audit all actions performed through the web-based control panel, and automatically get alerts on any issues and possible misconfigurations. "We're focused on bringing our customers greater simplicity, efficiency and flexibility with every release," said George Karidis, Chief Executive Officer at Virtuozzo. "Our latest update delivers on this by making the installation process easier than ever, while bringing advances in storage and data protection to enable hyperconverged infrastructure deployments in production environments." More information on the Virtuozzo platform is available here. You can learn more about Virtuozzo Storage here. About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a hyperconverged infrastructure software provider with integrated container, hypervisor and storage solutions that power production-ready workloads with the lowest TCO for service providers and businesses. Virtuozzo was the first company to monetize container workloads and today has 5 million virtual environments in production. Virtuozzo is also an active contributor to many influential open source projects, including Linux kernel, OpenVZ, CRIU™, KVM, Docker, OpenStack, CNCF and OCI. To learn more, visit www.virtuozzo.com. CONTACT:

