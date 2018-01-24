|
|[August 31, 2017]
New Relic Announces New Infrastructure Integrations to Help Customers Monitor Workloads On-Premise or in the Cloud
Digital Intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced an expanded library of
integrations with leading infrastructure components and New
Relic Infrastructure to bring these services into a single view
alongside the applications they support. These new on host
integrations-built and supported by New Relic-are with Apache,
Cassandra, MySQL, NGINX Plus, RabbitMQ, Redis, and StatsD through an
updated release of the New Relic Infrastructure SDK.
New Relic Infrastructure is designed to provide a complete view of the
health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host
ecosystem across all environments-from their own data centers to public
cloud services to hybrid cloud deployments. Additionally, because New
Relic Infrastructure is part of a unified
cloud monitoring platform, every infrastructure component and
service can be analyzed with performance and health metrics for the
applications they support to create alerts and be displayed in New
Relic Insights dashboards.
New Relic Infrastructure now offers an even easier path for customers
and partners to customize New Relic-built integrations or create their
own integrations for any service or function they need to monitor. The
New Relic Infrastructure SDK is designed to make development,
customization, and deployment of an integration easy and offer the most
flexibility for the developer. Within minutes, a New Relic
Infrastructure customer can have real-time performance data from any
service running on their hosts because the SDK is designed to
automatically create all the files and folders required for the
integration and offer a library of the most common functions to capture
performance and health metrics.
Executive Comments
"New Relic Infrastructure was designed to help enterprises make the
technology and cultural shifts necessary to treat infrastructure
resources the same way as the application code they support. To be
successful in the DevOps era, enterprises must have visibility and
metrics on every component to pinpoint issues efficiently, optimize and
scale effectively, and ultimately have confidence they're advancing the
business' objectives. With an expanded integration library and new SDK,
our customers can make New Relic Infrastructure their single source for
understanding their infrastructure performance," said Ramon Guiu,
director, product management, New Relic.
"The new NGINX Plus integration developed by New Relic enables our joint
users to gain key insights faster, whether their applications run
on-premises or on the cloud. The integration helps to break down
information silos to provide a clearer picture of the NGINX Pls
environment and how that relates to the applications that depend on this
service," said Paul Oh, head of business development, NGINX, Inc.
Availability and Additional Resources
New Relic Infrastructure customers paying at the Pro level can install
any of the on host integrations or create their own custom integrations
with the SDK at no additional charge.
Integrations for Cassandra,
MySQL,
NGINX
Plus, and the latest version of the New
Relic Infrastructure SDK are all now available. Apache, Redis,
RabbitMQ, and StatsD integrations will be generally available in the
next few months. The SDK and integrations are all available on GitHub,
and you can find out more information by watching this webinar.
New Relic Infrastructure is available with a free 30-day trial. For
additional information please visit this website
for more information.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic Infrastructure, the SDK and
integrations, including availability, pricing, features, and potential
benefits to customers. The achievement or success of the matters covered
by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current
assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may
cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's
financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this
press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert)
from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q,
particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
