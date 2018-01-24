|
New Context & Ever Enter Into AI Alliance Addressing Identity & Human Attribution
New
Context today announced its selection of Ever to complement its
portfolio strategy around building Artificial Intelligence (AI) into
critical infrastructure which can address human attribution and the
rapidly increasing identity problem on the public internet caused by
anonymous hacking, insider threats and cyber-attacks.
Ever's proprietary facial recognition algorithms group faces attributed
to one person from infancy through adulthood. This technology provides
the ability to match a photo against an organization's database of
photos to surface and confirm identities quickly, and easily. Banks and
financial service organizations can leverage this technology to confirm
the identity of a user or group of users within an application and
advertisers can use the technology to prove they reached a human as
opposed to a Bot or a machine - and that the individual is the actual
customer or prospect they and their advertising partners and agencies
had originally intended to reach.
The integration of Ever's industry-leading facial recognition technology
into New Context's AI portfolio, which includes recent AI alliance
partners like Pinn, enhances New Context's secure attribution offerings
and the firm's ability to further expand its solutions around
identificatio, authorization and authentication across all networks,
cloud services and devices. "The addition of Ever into our AI portfolio
will provide an unprecedented level of assurance in the identification
of a human user," said Daniel Riedel, CEO, New Context. "This technology
advancement will drive security forward across critical infrastructure,
government and enterprise."
Ever hosts billions of photos captured in a variety of angles and
lighting situations, stored for its consumer-oriented service. The firm
uses machine learning to recognize patterns from structured and
unstructured data and the quantity and range of hosted photos allows
them to train machine learning models to be some of the most accurate in
the world. The accuracy of Ever's models will significantly boost New
Context's ability to deliver key identity and attribution technologies
to critical infrastructure.
In a recent partnership announcement with Pinn, Doug Aley, Chief Revenue
Officer, Ever cited the growing importance of identification. "The
anonymity of users in secure environments is a problem that's not going
away," said Aley. "It's time to find better, more accurate means of
attributing identity. Pinn has led the charge in attribution and by
combining their capabilities with our facial recognition technology,
we're able to provide an incredibly high level of assurance in the human
identity of a user."
About New Context:
New Context is a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration,
governance, and protection of the industrial Internet. We are a
team of experts with extensive backgrounds in information
security and scalable, secure application development. Our tools and
processes streamline development frameworks to ensure transparent
and secure IT software development within DevOps processes. New Context
is Headquartered in San Francisco.
About Ever:
Ever, Inc. is a software company developing Artificial Intelligence
solutions for enterprise Computer Vision and identity attribution
problems. Unlike other companies offering AI solutions, Ever AI is based
on a proprietary data set from Ever, the company's top grossing iOS and
Android (News - Alert) photo storage applications. Ever securely stores and
automatically organizes over 12B photos and videos for over 11M
customers in 95 countries and 17 languages globally. The company's
patent-pending technique of collecting tagged data from consumer
accounts and integrating it into its models, has helped it develop the
largest tagged data set ever used to build enterprise-ready facial and
object recognition APIs and SDKs (iOS and Android).
