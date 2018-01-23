|
|[August 30, 2017]
|
New Smart Device 'Skyroam Solis' Combines Global 4G LTE Hotspot and Power Bank to Create the Ultimate Travel Gadget
Skyroam
(https://www.skyroam.com/),
the global WiFi (News - Alert) provider making it easy for travelers to stay connected
around the world, is announcing the launch of Skyroam
Solis (https://www.skyroam.com/solis),
a dual 4G LTE (News - Alert) global WiFi hotspot and power bank. Skyroam Solis is its
newest and most powerful global connectivity gadget with super fast LTE
speeds in over 100 countries, long-lasting battery, and mobile-charging
to keep travelers connected and powered up on-the-go all day long.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005928/en/
New Smart Device 'Skyroam Solis' Combines Global 4G LTE Hotspot and Power Bank to Create the Ultimate Travel Gadget (Photo: Business Wire)
It's no secret, digital connectivity is a must-have for the modern
traveler - with a recent Skyroam survey revealing three out of four
polled believe staying connected and powered up for an entire day is
crucial. The Skyroam Solis was designed to satisfy these two most
significant traveler needs with one mobile solution. With on demand WiFi
connectivity and power-charging all-in-one, Skyroam Solis give
globetrotters the freedom to use their most cherished devices around the
world all day long without missing a beat, allowing them to stay
productive while traveling and keep in touch with loved ones no matter
where they are.
The Skyroam Solis came to life after listening to the feedback of 10
million happy customers worldwide. Utilizing the best of Skyroam's
global network, Skyroam Solis was created in the US, designed in
Germany, and produced in China. The high-quality product features key
enhancements including:
-
Fast 4G LTE internet speeds available for up to five gadgets through
Skyroam's virtual SIM network
-
Long-lasting 16+ hour battery life with high-performing Tesla-type
batteries
-
Future-proof USB-C connector delivering both input and output charging
all in one port
-
Embedded 6000 mAh power bank to keep your gadgets charged on-the-go
all day long
-
Smart capabilities: Programmable smart button, GPS, and Bluetooth to
be enabled soon via software release
Skyroam seamlessly connects users with mobile WiFi on the go through its
proprietary global WiFi network powered by patented virtual SIM (vSIM)
technology through sales and rentals. With instant access to secure,
unlimited data in 100+ countries, shareable on up to five devices
simultaneously, Skyroam offers the convenience of going from one country
to another without configuring local SIMs, updating plans, or incurring
roaming charges and overage fees.
"We are striving to start an international revolution to keep travelers
connected in every corner of the world with one simple solution," says
Skyroam CEO Jing Liu. "The Skyroam Solis honors over 10 million users
with the next evolution of connectivity to meet the needs of today's
globetrotters with LTE speed and added power."
Starting today, Skyroam Solis is available for sale on skyroam.com/solis
for $149.99 with shipping to over 120 countries and by visiting great
retail store launch partners, Fry's Electronics, BluWire, and Cavaraty.
Skyroam's smart device includes one free 24-hour global WiFi daypass for
a limited time, along with a USB-C charging cable and USB-C to standard
USB adapter. Customers can easily purchase additional service online as
needed and enjoy the flexibility of a contract-free, pay-as-you-go
service. Global WiFi daypasses with unlimited data are available for the
low price of $9 each.
About Skyroam:
Skyroam was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators who
identified a common pain-point among fellow travelers: getting fast,
secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the road. To solve
this problem , Skyroam developed and patented its virtual SIM (vSIM)
technology, which delivers on-demand local wireless data through local
carrier partnerships around the world. Skyroam's global hotspot,
embedded with a vSIM, enables unlimited mobile WiFi in 100+ countries.
Skyroam's vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to
IoT, M2M, and wearables applications. Visit www.skyroam.com
for more information and stay in touch at @MySkyroam on Instagram,
Facebook,
and Twitter.
Skyroam
is backed by $25 million in funding, lead by Lenovo (News - Alert) Group, and is
headquartered in the US, with additional offices in China and Germany.
The global hotspot is available across the US, Europe, and around the
world at retail and airport shops including Lufthansa Worldshop, Miles &
More In-Flight, BluWire, Brookstone, Flight001, InMotion Entertainment,
Expansys global online retailer, and vending machines at select
airports, as well as partnerships with Starwood Preferred Guest Hotels
and Philippine Airlines.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005928/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]