[August 30, 2017] New Smart Device 'Skyroam Solis' Combines Global 4G LTE Hotspot and Power Bank to Create the Ultimate Travel Gadget

Skyroam (https://www.skyroam.com/), the global WiFi (News - Alert) provider making it easy for travelers to stay connected around the world, is announcing the launch of Skyroam Solis (https://www.skyroam.com/solis), a dual 4G LTE (News - Alert) global WiFi hotspot and power bank. Skyroam Solis is its newest and most powerful global connectivity gadget with super fast LTE speeds in over 100 countries, long-lasting battery, and mobile-charging to keep travelers connected and powered up on-the-go all day long. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005928/en/ New Smart Device 'Skyroam Solis' Combines Global 4G LTE Hotspot and Power Bank to Create the Ultimate Travel Gadget (Photo: Business Wire) It's no secret, digital connectivity is a must-have for the modern traveler - with a recent Skyroam survey revealing three out of four polled believe staying connected and powered up for an entire day is crucial. The Skyroam Solis was designed to satisfy these two most significant traveler needs with one mobile solution. With on demand WiFi connectivity and power-charging all-in-one, Skyroam Solis give globetrotters the freedom to use their most cherished devices around the world all day long without missing a beat, allowing them to stay productive while traveling and keep in touch with loved ones no matter where they are. The Skyroam Solis came to life after listening to the feedback of 10 million happy customers worldwide. Utilizing the best of Skyroam's global network, Skyroam Solis was created in the US, designed in Germany, and produced in China. The high-quality product features key enhancements including: Fast 4G LTE internet speeds available for up to five gadgets through Skyroam's virtual SIM network

Long-lasting 16+ hour battery life with high-performing Tesla-type batteries

Future-proof USB-C connector delivering both input and output charging all in one port

Embedded 6000 mAh power bank to keep your gadgets charged on-the-go all day long

Smart capabilities: Programmable smart button, GPS, and Bluetooth to be enabled soon via software release Skyroam seamlessly connects users with mobile WiFi on the go through its proprietary global WiFi network powered by patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology through sales and rentals. With instant access to secure, unlimited data in 100+ countries, shareable on up to five devices simultaneously, Skyroam offers the convenience of going from one country to another without configuring local SIMs, updating plans, or incurring roaming charges and overage fees.

"We are striving to start an international revolution to keep travelers connected in every corner of the world with one simple solution," says Skyroam CEO Jing Liu. "The Skyroam Solis honors over 10 million users with the next evolution of connectivity to meet the needs of today's globetrotters with LTE speed and added power." Starting today, Skyroam Solis is available for sale on skyroam.com/solis for $149.99 with shipping to over 120 countries and by visiting great retail store launch partners, Fry's Electronics, BluWire, and Cavaraty. Skyroam's smart device includes one free 24-hour global WiFi daypass for a limited time, along with a USB-C charging cable and USB-C to standard USB adapter. Customers can easily purchase additional service online as needed and enjoy the flexibility of a contract-free, pay-as-you-go service. Global WiFi daypasses with unlimited data are available for the low price of $9 each. About Skyroam: Skyroam was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators who identified a common pain-point among fellow travelers: getting fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the road. To solve this problem , Skyroam developed and patented its virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, which delivers on-demand local wireless data through local carrier partnerships around the world. Skyroam's global hotspot, embedded with a vSIM, enables unlimited mobile WiFi in 100+ countries. Skyroam's vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to IoT, M2M, and wearables applications. Visit www.skyroam.com for more information and stay in touch at @MySkyroam on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Skyroam is backed by $25 million in funding, lead by Lenovo (News - Alert) Group, and is headquartered in the US, with additional offices in China and Germany. The global hotspot is available across the US, Europe, and around the world at retail and airport shops including Lufthansa Worldshop, Miles & More In-Flight, BluWire, Brookstone, Flight001, InMotion Entertainment, Expansys global online retailer, and vending machines at select airports, as well as partnerships with Starwood Preferred Guest Hotels and Philippine Airlines. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005928/en/

