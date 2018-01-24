[August 30, 2017] New CloudBees Jenkins Advisor Service Actively Analyzes Any Jenkins Environment and Advises with Expert Feedback

JENKINS WORLD - AUGUST 30, 2017 - CloudBees, Inc., the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, today announced a new free service, CloudBees Jenkins Advisor, which analyzes Jenkins environments continuously, identifies potential issues and advises on corrective actions before they impact business-critical software delivery, ensuring improved uptime, performance and productivity. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005196/en/ Example of an actual CloudBees Jenkins Advisor report: This Jenkins implementation has several issues that have been flagged, along with links to resolutions. (Photo: Business Wire) CloudBees has packaged years of Jenkins expertise into CloudBees Jenkins Advisor, a service that allows teams to proactively identify issues and access resolutions without any additional resources or overhead. With an estimated 1,000,000+ users around the world, Jenkins is the de facto choice for continuous delivery and DevOps teams and is the most popular automation server in use today. CloudBees has experience managing and supporting some of the largest and most demanding Jenkins clusters in the world. Given the insight and knowledge gained over the years, CloudBees has developed an expansive knowledge base and unique diagnostic tools to detect and resolve issues in customer environments. Problems detected range from simple configuration issues to security and best practices concerns - all critical elements of enterprise Jenkins implementations. These tools and CloudBees' one-of-a-kind knowledge base are now available to all Jenins users through this free service. With today's announcement, CloudBees is making CloudBees Jenkins Advisor available in a self-service fashion to all of the Jenkins community. "As Jenkins spreads more and more into organizations of all sizes, we want to ensure that developers get the best, smoothest experience out of Jenkins. Outages, performance issues and other problems can hurt people's confidence in software delivery automation," said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, Jenkins founder and CTO at CloudBees. "With CloudBees Jenkins Advisor, we can proactively identify potential issues for our users in Jenkins, administrators can nip problems in the bud and everyone can focus on other, more important things."

CloudBees Jenkins Advisor installs via a free plugin. Once activated, it will provide automatic scanning of a Jenkins master to identify potential issues and alert the user, providing suggested resolutions from an expert knowledge base.

