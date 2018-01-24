|
New CloudBees Jenkins Advisor Service Actively Analyzes Any Jenkins Environment and Advises with Expert Feedback
JENKINS WORLD - AUGUST 30, 2017 - CloudBees,
Inc., the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, today announced a
new free service, CloudBees Jenkins Advisor, which analyzes Jenkins
environments continuously, identifies potential issues and advises on
corrective actions before they impact business-critical software
delivery, ensuring improved uptime, performance and productivity.
Example of an actual CloudBees Jenkins Advisor report: This Jenkins implementation has several issues that have been flagged, along with links to resolutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CloudBees has packaged years of Jenkins expertise into CloudBees Jenkins
Advisor, a service that allows teams to proactively identify issues and
access resolutions without any additional resources or overhead. With an
estimated 1,000,000+ users around the world, Jenkins is the de facto
choice for continuous delivery and DevOps teams and is the most popular
automation server in use today.
CloudBees has experience managing and supporting some of the largest and
most demanding Jenkins clusters in the world. Given the insight and
knowledge gained over the years, CloudBees has developed an expansive
knowledge base and unique diagnostic tools to detect and resolve issues
in customer environments. Problems detected range from simple
configuration issues to security and best practices concerns - all
critical elements of enterprise Jenkins implementations. These tools and
CloudBees' one-of-a-kind knowledge base are now available to all Jenins
users through this free service.
With today's announcement, CloudBees is making CloudBees Jenkins Advisor
available in a self-service fashion to all of the Jenkins community.
"As Jenkins spreads more and more into organizations of all sizes, we
want to ensure that developers get the best, smoothest experience out of
Jenkins. Outages, performance issues and other problems can hurt
people's confidence in software delivery automation," said Kohsuke
Kawaguchi, Jenkins founder and CTO at CloudBees. "With CloudBees Jenkins
Advisor, we can proactively identify potential issues for our users in
Jenkins, administrators can nip problems in the bud and everyone can
focus on other, more important things."
CloudBees Jenkins Advisor installs via a free plugin. Once activated, it
will provide automatic scanning of a Jenkins master to identify
potential issues and alert the user, providing suggested resolutions
from an expert knowledge base.
