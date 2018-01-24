|
|[August 30, 2017]
|
New Valassis Survey: Consumers Prioritize Savings in Age of Convenience
In advance of National Coupon Month in September, Valassis,
a leader in intelligent media delivery, today shares key insights from
its 2017 RedPlum Purse String Survey. Based on a survey of 8,550
value-seeking consumers, Valassis finds that shoppers not only want
convenience in an age of home delivery and online shopping, but they
prioritize saving - making time to uncover the best deals both online
and offline.
Overall, 53 percent of respondents indicated they invest over two hours
a week looking for deals and savings from all sources. About 25 percent
of millennials and moms spend over four hours a week in their search for
value.
Consumers are looking to save and 41 percent of respondents said they
use an equal mix of print and digital coupons to do so - a 6 percentage
point increase from last year. More than half (52 percent) print out
digital coupons for use in stores. Beyond using digital offers to redeem
in-store, shoppers do the opposite as well. According to the survey, 71
percent say they would use a featured coupon code from a print
advertisement to buy online - increasing to 78 percent for millennials
and 79 percent for affluent shoppers ($100K+ household income).
"Consumers are embracing a multitude of channels to browse, research,
compare prices and make purchases," said Curtis Tingle, Chief
Marketing Officer, Valassis. "This is keeping marketers of both small
and large businesses on their toes, as they work to disrupt consumers'
non-linear shopping journeys. Our recent research indicates that
shoppers don't necessarily delineate between the physical and digital
shopping worlds; they want to be able to redeem print and digital deals
both in-store and online. As we near the holiday shopping season, brands
should keep these insights in mind. Last year's Cyber Monday (News - Alert) saw a 33
percent increase in omnichannel offers, according to RetailMeNot
- and we can expect this trend to continue, providing shoppers what they
want: savings and convenience."
Mobile also plays a key role in how consumers save. More than three
quarters of respondents and 93 percent of millennials use mobile while
in a store to look for coupons and discounts. Additionally, more than
half of millennials say they have used their mobile device to compare
deals online and in-store. Showcasing the power of mobile and
geolocation data, 57 percent of consumers surveyed said they have
visited a business after receiving an offer on their mobile device when
they were near that location.
The research continues to support that consumers' multi-channel savings
habits are growing, revealing that compared to last year, they are doing
more of the following:
-
Ordering more items online for home delivery (31 percent) and for pick
up in store (15 percent)
-
Using more print coupons (57 percent)
-
Using more mobile
coupons and apps (42 percent; 55 percent for affluent shoppers and
52 percent for millennials)
For more insights from the survey, check out our infographic.
About the 2017 RedPlum Purse String Survey
The survey was fielded on redplum.com from May 15 through June 15, 2017.
Findings are based on responses from 8,550 consumers. Eighty-two percent
of respondents defined themselves as promotion sensitive -- aware of
sales, coupons and discounts. This consumer survey has been conducted
nine times since 2008 with a focus on consumer shopping and saving
behaviors across a variety of product categories.
About Valassis
Valassis
is a leader in intelligent media delivery, providing over 58,000 clients
with innovative media solutions to influence consumers wherever they
plan, shop, buy and share. By integrating online and offline data
combined with powerful insights, Valassis precisely targets its clients'
most valuable shoppers, offering unparalleled reach and scale. NCH
Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries,
and RedPlum® is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You
Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their
families. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings, Valassis and RetailMeNot,
a leading destination for digital savings, are partnering to connect
retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print
promotions.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830005725/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]