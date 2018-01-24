|
New Biometric Driver's License for the Philippines
DERMALOG, the largest German biometrics company, supplies the new driver´s licenses for the Philippines. The new driver´s license system went live yesterday, 29th August 2017 in Manila. 32 security features, plus fingerprint biometrics makes the new Philippines driver´s license one of the most secure in the world. The cards can be issued within 5-10 minutes, for better sevice to the public.
