ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Biometric Driver's License for the Philippines
[August 30, 2017]

New Biometric Driver's License for the Philippines


HAMBURG, Germany, August 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DERMALOG, the largest German biometrics company, supplies the new driver´s licenses for the Philippines. The new driver´s license system went live yesterday, 29th August 2017 in Manila. 32 security features, plus fingerprint biometrics makes the new Philippines driver´s license one of the most secure in the world. The cards can be issued within 5-10 minutes, for better sevice to the public.

     (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550402/Philippines_Biometric_Driver_License.jpg )

To learn more about the innovative biometric DERMALOG products and innovations - please visit http://www.dermalog.com.


Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Media Relations
Mittelweg 120
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Tel: +49(40)413227-0
Fax: +49(40)413227-89
Email: info@dermalog.com



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy