[August 30, 2017] New Acer Chromebook 15 with Aluminum Design Makes Entertainment More Enjoyable with Large Display and Long Battery Life

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Editor's Summary 15.6-inch full HD IPS[1] display lets media enthusiasts, families with school-age children, and anyone who wants immersive entertainment see and do much more; wide viewing angles make it great for sharing

Extra-long battery life of up to 12 hours[2] delivers day-till-night power for apps, entertainment, media streaming, social media, school work and more

Aluminum top cover and palm rest provide a premium touch and feel

Fanless design provides for quiet operation

Upward-facing speakers surrounding the keyboard deliver premium sound to complement the spacious display for a great multimedia experience Acer, the world's leading Chromebook brand[3], announced a new model in its award winning Chromebook 15 line -- the only Chromebook in the industry with a 15.6-inch display -- with a new stylish aluminum design and long battery life of up to 12 hours[2]. In addition to having a large Full HD IPS[1] display available in touch-screen and non-touch configurations, the new Acer Chromebook 15 (CB515-1H/1HT) delivers solid performance and up to 12 hours[2] of battery life for all-day media consumption, game play, and app enjoyment. "The new Acer Chromebook 15's huge display is a visual feast," said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Movies, apps, games and websites are immersive and the stunning display pairs beautifully with an aluminum design, quiet performance and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 15 continues Acer's legacy of delivering the most innovative Chromebooks in the industry and in the widest range of sizes." The Chromebook 15 will support Android apps via the Google Play™ Store when it is launched, so customers will have access to more than two million Android apps to let them have more fun, be entertained, stay connected and remain connected. Large, Vibrant Display Boosted by Speakers, HD Web Cam The vibrant 15.6-inch display lets users enjoy websites, video and games, and also increases productivity by providing more room for multiple tabs and apps. The Full HD display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution that ensures sharp visuals. To complement the large display, the Acer Chromebook 15 has two full-sized upward-facing speakers that support high-definition audio and deliver enhanced volume and audio range. The full-sized keyboard and large touchpad are comfortable to use and give customers greater freedom when navigating. The HD webcam has a wide 88-degree field of view to accommodate more participants in video chats at home and work. Also, audio and video are clear and crisp thanks to high dynamic range imaging and the built-in microphone. Industry-Leading Battery Life; Quiet, Fanless Design The new Acer Chromebook 15 delivers industry-leading battery life of up to 12 hours[2], so it can be used for a full day of work or school plus streaming and fun. The fanless design allows it to run quietly, making it great for shared spaces such as in a family room, library or coffee shop. The latest dual-core Intel® Celeron® and quad-core Intel® Pentium® processors deliver great performance for apps and the web. Models in the line will be available with 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage as well as 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Aesthetic, Thinner Aluminum Design The Chromebook 15's new design features an aluminum top cover and palm rest, giving it a stylish and modern design that is comfortable to touch and type on, and is also thinner and lighter than previous generations. It features a backlit keyboard allowing greater usability and weighs 1.72 kg (3.79 pounds) while measuring 378 W x 256 D x 18.9 H mm (14.88 W x 10.08 D x 0.74 H inches). Staying Connected with Wi-Fi, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Port The Acer Chromebook 15 keeps customers connected with fast Intel® Wireless-AC (802.11ac) wireless featuring 2x2 MIMO technology. Customers have the fastest way to transfer data, stream video and connect to an external display with the system's two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports. The USB Type-C adapter can also charge the unit. Also, customers can connect peripherals to the Chromebook 15 via Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0, an HDMI port and a combo headphone/speaker jack. The SD card reader supports up to 128 GB SDXC for transferring and saving files. Easy to Share, Manage The Acer Chromebook 15 supports multiple user sign-on to keep data safe. Family members can share the system and log onto their unique accounts to ensure their projects, Gmail accounts and information are kept way from prying eyes, even if the Chromebook is damaged or stolen. Storage on Google Drive[4] protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available. Price and Availability The Acer Chromebook 15 will be available with either a touch screen display (CB515-1HT) or non-touch display (CB515-1H). It will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR499. It will also be available in North America in October starting at $399, including the United States, where it will be offered at Best Buy and the Acer Store. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com. The Acer Chromebook 15 was unveiled today at the next@acer press event at IFA in Germany, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions. For more information, visit acer.com/nextatacer, or click here for the press kit.



Notes: [1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [2] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. Based on Google power_LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration (including storage capacity, RAM capacity, processor in use, display type and resolution, etc.), applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [3] Market Share: Final PCs, Ultramobiles and Mobile Phones, All Countries, 2Q17 Update, 17 August 2017. Acer Group was ranked #1 for shipment of UMT device group with Chrome OS in the 2016 global market. [4] More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1

About Acer Founded in 1976, today Acer is now one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

