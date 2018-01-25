[August 29, 2017] New Holland Agriculture Unveils Methane Powered Concept Tractor

LONDON, August 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A sustainable vision for the future of farming was unveiled today at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, USA. It came proposed in the form of a methane powered concept tractor from New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural equipment brand of CNH Industrial. It was presented to the show's audience and online viewers around the world in a live broadcast from the New Holland stand. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513808/CNH_Industrial_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/549950/CNH_Industrial_NV_Tractor.jpg ) Developed by the New Holland design and engineering teams, this concept is a clear departure from anything seen to date in the industry. It combines alternative fuels and advanced agricultural technology with readily available powertrain innovation from CNH Industrial sister brand FPT Industrial. The concept's powertrain develops the same power and torque as its standard diesel counterpart, meaning identical infield perforance. So armed, a farm has the ability to become completely energy independent, satisfying all of its own fuel and energy requirements, as well as those of the local community by using waste products in a 'closed-loop' virtuous cycle. It is the next step in realizing the farm of the near future, one that moves away from fossil fuel powered vehicles and embraces renewable sources. CNH Industrial's brands are forerunners and market leaders in the development and commercializing of natural gas-powered vehicles. Biomethane represents the latest phase in the Company's alternative fuels strategy. It particularly suits on-farm use by agricultural vehicles as farmers already possess the raw materials and the space to produce the gas. This enables agribusinesses not only to be fuel sufficient, but also energy sufficient.

For further information on the methane powered concept tractor, including images, video and technical information, please visit: bit.ly/methane-powered-concept CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: http://www.cnhindustrial.com. Media contacts:

Richard Gadeselli

Head of Corporate Communications

Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel: +44(0)2077-660-346 Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44(0)2077-660-338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]