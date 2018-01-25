[August 29, 2017] New online organic food company is the first of its kind!

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Grains, LLC, a healthy, grain-centric food start-up, announces the launch of Organicgrains.com. Every product on their site is organic, making them a one-stop-shop for grains and flours. Organicgrains.com boasts one of the largest catalogs of organic grains on the web and offers products ranging from 1 lb. to 5 lbs. in size. The site also includes a myriad of recipes. "We are committed to providing healthy, organic grains and organic flours to our customers. Grains are the unsung heroes of the past and of the future, and we want to get their story out there. Most people aren't familiar with all the grains that have been staples around the world for millennia, many of which are high in protein, fiber and even omega 3s. It's time all those rains were brought together in one place." — Tim Devey, Director of Organic Grains. MILL-TO-ORDER: Doing what no other company has done before! Traditional flour bought in grocery stores has typically been sitting on shelves for months, sometimes up to a year, before it reaches a consumer. Organic Grains' flours are the only flours on the market that are custom milled-to-order and delivered within days. Because of this process, Organic Grains produces some of the freshest organic flours.

Organic Grains is committed to making organics affordable. Shipping is a flat rate of $4.99. Whether you order one bag of grain or fifty bags, it is still $4.99 shipping anywhere in the contiguous USA. In the coming months, Organicgrains.com will deploy an aggressive growth plan. A sneak peek of things in the works includes gluten-free options and a subscription service that will introduce customers to grains from around the world. To learn more about Organic Grains, LLC. visit Organicgrains.com or follow them on Facebook. About Organic Grains, LLC

Organic Grains, LLC was started by leaders in the grain manufacturing industry. They noticed that consumers had to bounce from store to store to find organic grains. Thus, they came up with organicgrains.com, a one-stop-shop for grains and flours. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-organic-food-company-is-the-first-of-its-kind-300510447.html SOURCE Organic Grains, LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]