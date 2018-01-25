[August 29, 2017] New SprinJene Natural™ Toothpaste Sets Oral Care Bar

SprinJene announces the launch of SprinJene Natural™, the company's new toothpaste product line, which includes fluoride-free and kids options. Marrying science and nature, this line features SprinJene's patented formula, which captures the synergy of black seed oil (Nigella sativa) and zinc. The new product line continues the SprinJene tradition in cleaning teeth and freshening breath naturally, without using harsh chemicals and abrasives. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170829005634/en/ The SprinJene Natural™ line features Cavity Protection, Fluoride Free, Sensitivity and Kids options. Each one is certified Vegan, Gluten-Free, Cruelty Free, Halal and Kosher. (Photo: Business Wire) Black seed oil has been used for its healing properties for thousands of years and is documented for its amazingly potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well as its nutritional and therapeutic benefits*. Zinc is a natural antibacterial agent approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an anti-gingivitis agent, and it plays off of black seed oil's propertis to maximize both ingredients' effectiveness. SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes include natural ingredients such as coconut oil, acacia gum and birch tree xylitol. All products are free from SLS, dyes, artificial sweeteners and preservatives. "We formulated a toothpaste that's effective in ensuring a clean, healthy mouth, yet is gentle on teeth and enamel," explains Sayed Ibrahim, a Ph.D. chemist and CEO/Founder of SprinJene. "We learned there was a strong need in the oral care market for a natural, quality product, so we invented a line that addresses that need."

Powered by SprinJene's commitment to a healthy mouth for all, environmental stewardship, animal rights and workforce diversity, SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes are proudly made in the USA and are the only toothpastes in the world certified in these five categories: vegan, gluten-free, halal, kosher, and cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny). The line is available in the following varieties: Cavity Protection

Fluoride-Free

Sensitivity Cavity Protection

Sensitivity Fluoride-Free

Kids

Kids Fluoride-Free *Disclaimer: Found in the compounds thymoquinone (TQ), dithymoquinone (DTQ), thymohydroquinone (THQ) and thymol (THY). The FDA recognizes black seed oil as a safe ingredient. It has not been approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. About: SprinJene combines the powers of nature and science to deliver safer, more effective oral care options to accommodate the needs of brushers of various lifestyles. All SprinJene products are certified vegan, kosher, cruelty free, gluten-free, and halal. Website: https://sprinjene.com/ Follow: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170829005634/en/

