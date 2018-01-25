|
|[August 29, 2017]
|
New SprinJene Natural™ Toothpaste Sets Oral Care Bar
SprinJene announces the launch of SprinJene Natural™, the company's new
toothpaste product line, which includes fluoride-free and kids options.
Marrying science and nature, this line features SprinJene's patented
formula, which captures the synergy of black seed oil (Nigella
sativa) and zinc. The new product line continues the SprinJene
tradition in cleaning teeth and freshening breath naturally, without
using harsh chemicals and abrasives.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170829005634/en/
The SprinJene Natural™ line features Cavity Protection, Fluoride Free, Sensitivity and Kids options. Each one is certified Vegan, Gluten-Free, Cruelty Free, Halal and Kosher. (Photo: Business Wire)
Black seed oil has been used for its healing properties for thousands of
years and is documented for its amazingly potent antioxidant,
anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well as
its nutritional and therapeutic benefits*. Zinc is a natural
antibacterial agent approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an
anti-gingivitis agent, and it plays off of black seed oil's propertis
to maximize both ingredients' effectiveness.
SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes include natural ingredients such as
coconut oil, acacia gum and birch tree xylitol. All products are free
from SLS, dyes, artificial sweeteners and preservatives.
"We formulated a toothpaste that's effective in ensuring a clean,
healthy mouth, yet is gentle on teeth and enamel," explains Sayed
Ibrahim, a Ph.D. chemist and CEO/Founder of SprinJene. "We learned there
was a strong need in the oral care market for a natural, quality
product, so we invented a line that addresses that need."
Powered by SprinJene's commitment to a healthy mouth for all,
environmental stewardship, animal rights and workforce diversity,
SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes are proudly made in the USA and are the
only toothpastes in the world certified in these five categories: vegan,
gluten-free, halal, kosher, and cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny).
The line is available in the following varieties:
-
Cavity Protection
-
Fluoride-Free
-
Sensitivity Cavity Protection
-
Sensitivity Fluoride-Free
-
Kids
-
Kids Fluoride-Free
*Disclaimer: Found in the compounds thymoquinone (TQ),
dithymoquinone (DTQ), thymohydroquinone (THQ) and thymol (THY). The
FDA recognizes black seed oil as a safe ingredient. It has not been
approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
About:
SprinJene combines the powers of nature and science to deliver safer,
more effective oral care options to accommodate the needs of brushers of
various lifestyles. All SprinJene products are certified vegan, kosher,
cruelty free, gluten-free, and halal.
Website: https://sprinjene.com/
