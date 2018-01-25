[August 29, 2017] New SprinJene Natural™ Toothpaste Offers a Natural, High Quality Oral Care Option for Kids

SprinJene today announced the launch of SprinJene Natural™ for Kids, the company's new toothpaste product line, which includes fluoride-free options. Marrying science and nature, this line features SprinJene's patented formula, which captures the synergy of black seed oil (Nigella Sativa) and zinc. The new line continues the SprinJene tradition in cleaning teeth and freshening breath naturally, without using harsh chemicals and abrasives. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170829005610/en/ SprinJene Natural™ Kids Toothpastes are free from SLS, Dyes, Saccharine and Preservatives and come in three great flavors: Apple (News - Alert) -Mint, Watermelon and Vanilla (Fluoride-Free). (Photo: Business Wire) Black seed oil has been used for its healing properties for thousands of years and is documented for its potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well as its nutritional and therapeutic benefits*. Zinc is a natural antibacterial agent approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an anti-gingivitis agent; it plays off of black seed oil's properties to maximize both ingredients' efectiveness. SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes do not contain SLS, dyes, artificial sweeteners nor preservatives, offering discerning customers a high quality oral care alternative. Other natural ingredients with significant benefits used in the products include acacia gum, birch tree xylitol, pectin, coconut oil, and natural flavors. "Good oral hygiene starts at an early age. To make brushing teeth fun, we formulated a gentle yet effective toothpaste specifically for kids featuring flavors they'll love. Natural doesn't have to be boring," explains Dr. Sayed Ibrahim, a PhD chemist and SprinJene's CEO/Founder.

Powered by SprinJene's commitment to a healthy mouth for all, environmental stewardship, animal rights and workforce diversity, SprinJene Natural™ toothpastes are proudly made in the USA and are the only toothpastes in the world certified in these 5 categories: vegan, gluten-free, halal, kosher, and cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny). The line is available in the following varieties: Apple-Mint (Fluoride)

Watermelon (Fluoride)

Vanilla (Fluoride-Free) *Disclaimer: Found in the compounds thymoquinone (TQ), dithymoquinone (DTQ), thymohydroquinone (THQ) and thymol (THY). The FDA recognizes black seed oil as a safe ingredient. It has not been approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. About: SprinJene combines the powers of nature and science to deliver safer, more effective oral care options to accommodate the needs of brushers of various lifestyles. All SprinJene products are certified vegan, kosher, cruelty free, gluten-free, and halal. Learn more: https://sprinjene.com/ Follow SprinJene: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter Making The World Smile™ View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170829005610/en/

