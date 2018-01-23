[August 29, 2017] New MediaTek Helio Chipsets Deliver Rich Features to Booming Mid-Range Market

Helio P23 and P30 deliver high performance LTE connections, power efficiency and support

for next-generation dual-camera features HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug, 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today introduced the newest members of the Helio chipset family, the Helio P23 and Helio P30 system-on-chips (SoCs). The new chipsets, designed to deliver performance and power efficiency, dual camera photography, dual SIM and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities, support the explosion of innovation in the mid market. "Reaching the mid market means bringing people affordable devices that power and perform with the latest features, like dual-cameras and 4G LTE connectivity," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "In the rapidly growing arena of new premium mid-range devices, mobile technology innovators know they need to stand out in a crowded field – P23 and P30 enable them to do that." For developed and emerging markets, P23 and P30 deliver powerful combinations of premium photography experiences with outstanding connectivity, power-savings with amazing performance, and simultaneous 4G on dual SIM cards. Featuring Dual Camera Support The P23 and P30 bring dual-camera support to the MediaTek Helio line, delivering software and hardware-backed dual-camera features that guarantee a superior photography experience. The MediaTek Helio P23 features support for 13+13 megapixel dual-camera setups, while MediaTek Helio P30 supports up to 16+16 megapixels. Incorporating MediaTek's Imagiq 2.0 technology suite, the chipsets are equipped to minimize aliasing, grain and noise, reduce chromatic aberration and more – resulting in clear, crisp, high-quality images across a number of lighting conditions. Additionally, a new hardware Camera Control Unit (CCU) - with auto exposure convergence speed up to twice as fast as competitors – ensures users never miss the moment they want to capture. The P30 also features a newVision Processing Unit (VPU), a dedicated 500MHz digital signal processor paired to the Image Signal Processors. This frees up system resources and delivers a number of key advantages including: Programmability and Flexibility: The VPU provides a platform that allows original equipment manufacturers the ability to customize camera functionality and drive product differentiation.



Huge Power Reduction: The VPU is a dedicated camera-assisting hardware unit. It performs real-time processing functions that were typically assigned to the CPU or GPU, but at a tenth of the power usage.



Performance Boost: The VPU can be used in isolation or as part of a team with the CPU/GPU. This provides a true heterogeneous computing environment on the same memory subsystem for advanced multi-application or multi-function tasks.



With the VPU on board, combined with our Imagiq ISP, P30 can deliver real-time image and video bokeh with ease.





Delivering Dual 4G VoLTE Connectivity The MediaTek Helio P23 delivers the world's first dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support. This allows faster, more consistent connectivity for users who use two SIM cards. The P23 and P30 feature MediaTek's latest generation 4G LTE WorldMode modem, offering superior power efficiency and performance, with a unique combination of Cat-7/13 speeds at 300 Mbit/s download and 150Mbit/s upload. TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology further enhances performance and user experience, by using the best antenna combination to provide optimal signal quality.

High Performance Backed by MediaTek's CorePilot Technology Powered by MediaTek's CorePilot technology, the P23 and P30 are built on eight Arm Cortex-A53 processers operating up to 2.3 GHz for sustained high performance and unparalleled user experience. Both chipsets feature the new Mali G71 MP2 GPU, clocked at 770MHz in the P23 and 950MHz in the P30, delivering high-end graphics performance. MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology with power aware scheduling, thermal management and UX monitoring enables sustained high-performance and reliably consistent user-experience. The P23 and P30 deliver fast performance and connectivity without sacrificing battery life. In Q3 of 2017, the MediaTek Helio P23 will be available globally and the MediaTek Helio P30 will launch first in China. For more details visit MediaTek and MediaTek Helio P23 and P30. About MediaTek Inc. MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information. MediaTek Press Office:

