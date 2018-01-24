[August 29, 2017] New WatchGuard Wi-Fi Access Point Delivers Top Performance and Security for High-Density Wireless Networks

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a leader in advanced network security solutions, today announced the AP420, a new 802.11ac Wave 2 access point (AP) that provides the power and speed needed to support throughput-intensive and latency-sensitive applications like VoIP, video, music, and large data file transfers over Wi-Fi. It also includes a 4x4 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) dual radio that offers high client-density support to help eliminate Wi-Fi connection delays, and a third radio for dedicated Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) and RF optimization scanning. "These new APs are all about improving user experience and eliminating the need to sacrifice application performance for security. They're perfect for demanding environments like tradeshows, auditoriums, large conference rooms and shopping malls, where people with a variety of devices use the network all at once," said Ryan Orsi, director of product management, Wi-Fi, at WatchGuard Technologies. "When these APs are managed with our secure, scalable, and feature-rich Wi-Fi management platform—WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud—customers get powerful WIPS, in-depth guest and airspace analytics, and invaluable marketing engagement tools." "For customers, having access to high-performance Wi-Fi means they get fast and reliable connectivity. But for us, it means much more. We need to provide the secure access, and be able to get intelligent information from it to help optimize our business operations and offerings," said Stuart Rowbotham, managing director of Bromley.net. "The new AP420 with Wi-Fi Cloud gives us all of that by combining performance and security int a solution that is simple to deploy and manage. We get reliable high-speed Wi-Fi that's not only secure, but also delivers an immersive guest experience, which is good for the customer and good for our brand." WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud is architected from the ground up to focus on ease of deployment and administration. It simplifies even the most complex aspects of Wi-Fi management, making fast, secure, and intelligent Wi-Fi accessible to organizations of all types and sizes. The latest release of WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud continues to push performance with new features that improve the Wi-Fi experience for users connected to WatchGuard's APs, new application visibility and firewall policy control, pre-defined user role policy, plus an integration with Google for Education to ensure that only devices registered in a school's Google domain can connect to the school Wi-Fi network and that network access policies are enforced. For more information about WatchGuard's APs and the new AP420, visit http://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/access-points/

For more information on WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud, visit www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/access-points/cloud-managed. About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, providing best-in-class Unified Threat Management, Next Generation Firewall, secure Wi-Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 80,000 customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for Distributed Enterprises and SMBs. WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com. For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter, @WatchGuard on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Media Contacts: Chris Warfield

WatchGuard Technologies

206.876.8380

chris.warfield@watchguard.com Anthony Cogswell

Voxus PR

253.444.5980

acogswell@voxuspr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-watchguard-wi-fi-access-point-delivers-top-performance-and-security-for-high-density-wireless-networks-300510510.html SOURCE WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]