|[August 28, 2017]
New, One-Year Data from ORION-1 Phase II Study of Inclisiran Extends Excellent Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Profile, Affirming Dose for Phase III Trials
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(NASDAQ: ALNY) today announced new, positive data from the ORION-1 Phase
II study of inclisiran, an investigational, first-in-class PCSK9
synthesis inhibitor being developed for the treatment of
hypercholesterolemia. The data were presented today in the "Hot Line -
Late-Breaking Clinical Trials 2" session at the European Society of
Cardiology (ESC (News - Alert)) Congress 2017, being held in Barcelona, Spain.
Following the presentation of primary results from ORION-1 at ACC.17 in
March 2017 and publication of results in The New England Journal of
Medicine in May 2017, the data presented at ESC 2017 complete an
important picture of patient follow-up to one year, including
time-averaged LDL-C lowering effects, intra-patient variability and
extended safety observations.
Efficacy data affirm inclisiran's significant LDL-C lowering effects
following a starting dose of 300 mg given on Day-1 and Day-90, after
which the mean LDL-C reduction was 56% at Day-150 and 51% at Day-180.
For the subsequent six-month period - from Day-90 to Day-270 - the
time-averaged LDL-C reduction was 51% with minimum intra-patient
variability over time (all comparisons to placebo P <0.0001). These
robust data underscore the selection of a six monthly maintenance dose
of 300 mg in Phase III trials, which are now in advanced stages of
preparation. The Phase III LDL-C lowering trials in 3,500 patients,
which are designed to form the basis for inclisiran approval in the
United States and Europe, are expected to test the starting dose of 300
mg given on Day-1 and Day-90, followed by a maintenance dose of 300 mg
given every six months for up to 18 months.
With completion of one-year follow-up, safety data for inclisiran from
the Phase II ORION-1 study now include 370 subject-years of observation,
including at least 300 subject-years of inclisiran effects. As in prior
analyses, no material safety issues were observed on inclisiran, which
continued to demonstrate an adverse event profile similar to placebo.
There were no deaths or serious adverse events during the extended
observation period. In particular, in spite of the prolonged LDL-C
lowering effects of inclisiran, there were no investigational
drug-related elevations of liver enzymes and no neuropathy, change in
renal function, thrombocytopenia or anti-drug antibodies during extended
follow-up, or at any earlier time periods in the ORION-1 study.
The extended observation also demonstrated that, after nine months, with
no further inclisiran treatment, LDL-C returns towards pre-treatment
levels in a near-linear manner. This observation also supports dose
planning for further trials. One-year ORION-1 data reaffirm inclisiran's
potential to address unmet needs with a highly-differentiated,
infrequent, low-volume dosing regimen of two injections per year.
"The one-year results from ORION-1 re-affirm inclisiran's unique and
highly-differentiated attributes, and its game-changing potential to
address the unmet needs of millions of at-risk, often non-adherent,
patients worldwide who continue to struggle with high cholesterol given
the limitations of available therapies," said Clive Meanwell, M.D.,
Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of The Medicines Company. Dr. Meanwell
continued, "With scientific advice and regulatory input from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA (News - Alert))
and others, we have made great progress thoughtfully and aggressively
advancing inclisiran into Phase III development and look forward to
announcing the initiation of patient recruitment into an LDL-C lowering
Phase III program, which we believe will provide the data for New Drug
Application and Marketing Authorization Application submissions as early
as the second half of 2019. These trials aim to study 3,000 subjects
with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or their
risk-equivalents (ORION-10 and -11 trials), 400 subjects with
heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-9 trial) and 60
subjects with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-5 trial).
In parallel, we are also advanced in the design and preparation of a
highly-efficient cardiovascular outcomes trial of 15,000 subjects with
high risk ASCVD (ORION-4), which we believe can provide the necessary
proof of outcomes effect and value for inclisiran."
ORION-1 Principal Investigator, Professor Kausik Ray, Professor of
Public Health, Imperial College London, United Kingdom, and honorary
consultant cardiologist, Imperial College NHS Trust said, "The ease of
dosing - small volume subcutaneous injections twice a year, most likely
given by healthcare professionals - promises to improve patient
adherence to lipid therapy, which has been a real problem with all other
approaches. These one-year data extend and affirm the six-month results
from ORION-1. The two dose, 300 mg regimen produced the greatest
reductions in LDL cholesterol, with an average time-adjusted fall of 51%
for the planned dosing interval and 46% for the entire year of the
study. The sustained LDL cholesterol lowering effects of inclisiran were
achieved with a highly-favorable safety profile and were accompanied by
predictable and gradual reversal. The data support dosing twice a year
after initial injections on Days-1 and 90." Professor Ray continued,
"The novel mechanism of action, which is based on Nobel (News - Alert) Prize winning
science, enables synthesis of PCSK9 to be reduced and LDL cholesterol to
be lowered with low doses of drug. This treatment offers the poential
for sustained LDL cholesterol reduction with fewer injections than
monoclonal antibodies to PCSK9, which require 12 to 26 injections per
year."
Professor John JP Kastelein, Chairman of the ORION 1 study, and
Professor of Medicine, and Chairman of the Department of Vascular
Medicine, Academic Medical Centre, University of Amsterdam, the
Netherlands, said, "We are extremely pleased with these new, extended
observations. Inclisiran's universal and practically constant effect is
unprecedented in my experience of over 30 years of dyslipidemia clinical
trials. The unique dosing regimen virtually eliminates variability in
LDL cholesterol levels over time and inclisiran may, therefore, solve
one of the most vexing challenges of cardiovascular medicine - namely,
how to make sure everyone responds to treatment consistently over the
long run."
David Kallend, MBBS, Senior Vice President and Global Medical Director
of The Medicines Company, added, "The one-year results from ORION-1
confirm the potential to advance the management of dyslipidemia. Other
trials presented here at ESC 2017 underscore the causative link between
LDL-C and ASCVD, and demonstrate that, when it comes to LDL-C, lowest
levels provide best cardiovascular outcomes. Lowering LDL-C remains a
central therapeutic goal for patients with, or at risk of, ASCVD, and we
believe that inclisiran can make a very positive contribution to patient
care and health system performance."
John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam, added, "We
believe that the extended data from ORION-1 are striking and helpful.
Specifically, the study has generated more than 300 subject-years of
experience with RNAi effects and safety. We are delighted and impressed
by the progress made by investigators and our partner, The Medicines
Company, and we look forward to the next steps as inclisiran begins the
Phase III program, as planned."
About ORION-1
ORION-1 is a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase II study
of single or multiple subcutaneous injections of inclisiran in a total
of 501 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or
ASCVD-risk equivalents (e.g., diabetes and
familial hypercholesterolemia), and elevated LDL-C despite maximum
tolerated doses of LDL-C lowering therapies. The study compared the
effect of different doses of inclisiran and evaluated the potential for
an infrequent dosing regimen. The primary endpoint of the study was the
percentage change in LDL-C from baseline at Day-180.
About Inclisiran
Inclisiran (formerly known as PCSK9si or ALN-PCSsc) is an
investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9 - a
genetically validated protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism -
being developed for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In contrast
to anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) that bind to PCSK9 in blood,
inclisiran is a first-in-class investigational medicine that acts by
turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.
The Medicines Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are
collaborating in the advancement of inclisiran pursuant to the terms of
their 2013 agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, Alnylam
completed certain pre-clinical studies and the Phase I clinical study,
with The Medicines Company leading and funding the development of
inclisiran from Phase II forward, as well as potential commercialization.
About The Medicines Company
The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an
overriding purpose - to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute
to the economics of healthcare. The Company's mission is to create
transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs
facing patients, physicians and providers in serious infectious disease
care and cardiovascular care. The Company is headquartered in
Parsippany, New Jersey, with global innovation centers in California and
Switzerland.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (NASDAQ: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference
(RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential
to transform the lives of patients who have limited or inadequate
treatment options. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi
therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the
treatment of a wide range of debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002,
Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility
into reality, with a robust discovery platform and deep pipeline of
investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are
in late-stage development or will be in 2017. Looking forward, Alnylam
will continue to execute on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a
multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a
sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines. For more information about
our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and
engage with us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Alnylam.
The Medicines Company Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not purely
historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes
of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, the words
"believes," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of
activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from
those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Important factors that may cause or contribute to such differences
include the timing and success of a commercial launch of inclisiran in
the United States; the Company's broader commercial strategy for and
competition for inclisiran; whether clinical trials for inclisiran will
advance on a timely basis, or at all, or succeed in achieving their
specified endpoints; whether physicians, patients and other key decision
makers will accept clinical trial results; whether physicians will
prescribe and patients will use inclisiran, if it becomes available;
whether the Company will make additional regulatory submissions for
inclisiran on a timely basis, or at all; whether the Company's
regulatory submissions will receive approvals from regulatory agencies
on a timely basis, or at all; and such other factors as are set forth in
the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic
reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risk factors
detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2017, which are
incorporated herein by reference. The Company specifically disclaims any
obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Alnylam Forward-Looking Statements
Various statements in this release concerning Alnylam's future
expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation,
Alnylam's views with respect to the potential for RNAi therapeutics,
including inclisiran, its expectations regarding the timing of clinical
studies, its expectations regarding scientific and regulatory support
for inclisiran, its expectations regarding its "Alnylam 2020" guidance
for the advancement and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics,
constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe
harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those
indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various
important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without
limitation, Alnylam's ability to discover and develop novel drug
candidates and delivery approaches, successfully demonstrate the
efficacy and safety of its product candidates, the pre-clinical and
clinical results for its product candidates, which may not be replicated
or continue to occur in other subjects or in additional studies or
otherwise support further development of product candidates for a
specified indication or at all, actions or advice of regulatory
agencies, which may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation
and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional
pre-clinical and/or clinical testing, delays, interruptions or failures
in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates, obtaining,
maintaining and protecting intellectual property, Alnylam's ability to
enforce its intellectual property rights against third parties and
defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties,
obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval, pricing and reimbursement
for products, progress in establishing a commercial and ex-United
States infrastructure, competition from others using technology similar
to Alnylam's and others developing products for similar uses, Alnylam's
ability to manage its growth and operating expenses, obtain additional
funding to support its business activities, and establish and maintain
strategic business alliances and new business initiatives, Alnylam's
dependence on third parties for development, manufacture and
distribution of products, the outcome of litigation, the risk of
government investigations, and unexpected expenditures, as well as those
risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" filed with Alnylam's
most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC (News - Alert)) and in other filings that Alnylam makes with
the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam's
views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its
views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any
obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any
forward-looking statements.
The scientific information referenced in this news release relating to
inclisiran is preliminary and investigative. Inclisiran has not been
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines
Agency, or any other regulatory authority and no conclusions can or
should be drawn regarding its safety or effectiveness.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170828005303/en/
