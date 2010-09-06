|
|[August 25, 2017]
|
New Somru BioScience-Radiant Pharmaceuticals Joint Venture Drives PEI Export Sales
PEI's Somru BioScience has teamed up with Radiant Pharmaceuticals, a
Bangladeshi pharmaceutical powerhouse, in a joint venture that will
greatly improve the tools available in Bangladesh for early diagnosis of
diseases like diabetes and cancer.
The joint venture, expected to create $50 million in export sales over
the next five years and add 100 new employees to Somru's PEI operation,
was announced today in Charlottetown by Mohammed Moin, Vice President of
Somru, and Abu Shahriar Zahedee, Executive Director of Radiant.
The companies were joined by MP Sean Casey representing the Honourable
Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
(ACOA), Honourable Heath MacDonald, provincial Minister of Economic
Development and Tourism, and bioscience community members at the signing
ceremony for the joint venture.
Based on strong market demand, both companies have agreed to enter into
a joint venture agreement to establish and operate an independent
state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory in Bangladesh. Radiant will
market Somru-developed biomarker-based laboratory test kits for diabetic
and oncology patients in Bangladesh. By setting up the joint venture,
the companies will take a major step forward to bring the first
affordable, reliable and accurate advanced diagnostic service to
Bangladesh.
"We look forward to a fast expansion in Bangladesh to strengthen our
footprint in the growing health sector, leveraging our own unique
products and technical expertise developed in Canada for international
markets," said Mr. Mohammed Moin, Vice President of Somru.
"We are cmmitted to further improving health services through
collaborations and partnerships, working in concert with our Canadian
partner Somru to address the growing health care needs of citizens of
Bangladesh," said Mr. Abu Shahriar Zahedee, Executive Director of
Radiant.
"It is rewarding to see Somru Bioscience succeeding in global markets,
and I congratulate the Somru team on this exciting joint venture with
Radiant," said MP Casey. "We will continue to support and nurture
innovative Canadian companies like Somru as we work to make our country
an innovation hub for the rest of the world."
"With the goal of making a better life for his family, Mohammed Moin
immigrated to Prince Edward Island on a student visa - and ended-up
building Somru BioScience from scratch," Economic Development and
Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald said. "Mr. Moin is a shining example of
the ambition and hard work of our Island entrepreneurs, and his company
is helping grow our bioscience industry into the kind of economic force
that demonstrates - despite our small size - how mighty Prince Edward
Island can be."
Somru is currently building a new 5000 square foot lab and manufacturing
facility in the BioCommons Research Park in Charlottetown, and has
facilities in the West Royalty Industrial Park and the Duffy Research
Centre at the University of Prince Edward Island. A partnership with the
Atlantic Veterinary College, and financing from ACOA and Finance PEI
have been key to the company's growth to date.
About Somru BioScience Inc.
Somru Bioscience Inc. is an
innovative biotechnology company based in Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Somru has developed and qualified innovative proprietary tools,
apparatus, with global quality, for assessment of the disease indicative
biomarkers, both protein and genes, therapeutic drug and anti-drug
antibody monitoring.
About Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Radiant Pharmaceuticals
Ltd. is a company based in Bangladesh, engaged in manufacturing,
importing, marketing and distributing of pharmaceutical, herbal,
nutraceutical and diagnostic products. From the very inception, Radiant
has been instrumental in promoting technology transfer through
establishing collaborative relations with internationally reputed
companies.
Associated Links
http://somrubioscience.com/
http://www.radiantpharmabd.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005586/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]