[August 25, 2017] New Coca-Cola Sustainability Report Uses Infographics to Highlight Continued Progress toward Company Goals

The Coca-Cola Company today released its 2016 Sustainability Report, which takes a new approach using infographics to highlight the work and continued progress the Coca-Cola system has made toward its 2020 Sustainability Goals. "We challenged ourselves to think differently about how we illustrate and share the impact of our efforts," said Bea Perez, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, The Coca-Cola Company. "This report - our most accessible and engaging yet - was created to clearly communicate why our sustainability priorities are important to our business and to invite more people into the conversation." "The infographics are a portal to a larger universe of sustainability information on our website, Coca-Cola Journey," Perez said. "This way, our readers can take advantage of the best of both worlds - a quick summary of the year's highlights, with the option to dive deeper into the online modules." This year, for the first time, the report also highlights points of intersection among Coca-Cola's sustainability priorities - for example, how the company's efforts to replenish water in local communities positively impact women. Other features include a visual progress report on the company's sustainability priorities and an introductory letter from President and CEO James Quincey. "For us, sustainability is our charge to grow the business in a way that leaves the world better than we found it," Quincey wrote in the letter. "That fundamental idea runs through everything we do, and our actions must be measured through that lens." Highlights from the report include: Water Stewardship - In 2016, with the help of many partners, the company continued to safely return to communities and nature an amount of water equivalent to what is used in finished beverages, amounting to an estimated and approximate 221.7 billon liters per year of water replenished.

Giving Back - In 2016, the company's donations, when combined with The Coca-Cola Foundation's charitable grants, equaled $106 million, which is equivalent to 1.2 percent of the company's operating income.

Women's Economic Empowerment - The company's 5by20 initiative has reached more than 1.7 million women across 64 countries since it launched in 2010. For those interested in regular updates about the company's continued progress, subscribe to The Circular, a new sustainability newsletter about Coca-Cola's impact beyond beverages, at this link. In addition, Coca-Cola Journey is home to updates, news stories, blogs, videos, disclosures and more. About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we're serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005384/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]