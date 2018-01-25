|
|[August 25, 2017]
|
New Coca-Cola Sustainability Report Uses Infographics to Highlight Continued Progress toward Company Goals
The Coca-Cola Company today released its 2016
Sustainability Report, which takes a new approach using infographics
to highlight the work and continued progress the Coca-Cola system has
made toward its 2020 Sustainability Goals.
"We challenged ourselves to think differently about how we illustrate
and share the impact of our efforts," said Bea Perez, Chief Public
Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, The Coca-Cola
Company. "This report - our most accessible and engaging yet - was
created to clearly communicate why our sustainability priorities are
important to our business and to invite more people into the
conversation."
"The infographics are a portal to a larger universe of sustainability
information on our website, Coca-Cola Journey," Perez said. "This way,
our readers can take advantage of the best of both worlds - a quick
summary of the year's highlights, with the option to dive deeper into
the online modules."
This year, for the first time, the report also highlights points of
intersection among Coca-Cola's sustainability priorities - for example,
how the company's efforts to replenish water in local communities
positively impact women. Other features include a visual progress report
on the company's sustainability priorities and an introductory letter
from President and CEO James Quincey.
"For us, sustainability is our charge to grow the business in a way that
leaves the world better than we found it," Quincey wrote in the letter.
"That fundamental idea runs through everything we do, and our actions
must be measured through that lens."
Highlights from the report include:
-
Water Stewardship - In 2016, with the help of many partners, the
company continued to safely return to communities and nature an amount
of water equivalent to what is used in finished beverages, amounting
to an estimated and approximate 221.7 billon liters per year of water
replenished.
-
Giving Back - In 2016, the company's donations, when combined with The
Coca-Cola Foundation's charitable grants, equaled $106 million, which
is equivalent to 1.2 percent of the company's operating income.
-
Women's Economic Empowerment - The company's 5by20 initiative has
reached more than 1.7 million women across 64 countries since it
launched in 2010.
