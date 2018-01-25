[August 25, 2017] New Entrees and Desserts Combine for a Full-Meal Dining Experience

The award-winning, family casual-dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube®, invites guests to its new menu release showcasing bold new tastes for fall. The Lube® has paired flavorful entrees and delicious desserts, as well as crisp drinks, available for a limited time at Quaker Steak & Lube locations nationwide. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005031/en/ Coffee and Spice Crusted Pork Loin (Photo: Business Wire) The first of these two new pairings features tender and juicy Coffee and Spice Crusted Pork Loin glazed with The Lube's signature Kentucky Bourbon sauce, served with bacon-balsamic brussel sprouts and fluffy potato-filled pierogi pastas. Combine this with a Jameson Peach Smash, a refreshing whiskey mix, hand shaken and served over ice. Then, finish off the tasteful feast with the Berry Blend Shortcake Sundae, where four types of berries are mixed and served atop a crumbly, buttery shortcake biscuit, and served with vanilla bean ice cream. Looking for something new and flavorful for lunch? Check out The Stop-Light Grilled Chicken Sandwich featuring flame-grilled chicken, topped with melted cheddar cheese, red pepper, onion and pineapple, then drizzled with our Smoked Jalapeño Honey sauce. Create a delicious finish for your taste buds with the addition of the Mixed Berry Shake with your meal or for dessert. "The fun doesn't stop when summer ends at The Lube -- it gets amped up!" shared John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America and leader of the TA Restaurant Group, which operates and franchises Quaker Steak & Lube. "Fall is a great time to try these bold new flavor combinations. And, we've taken all the guesswork out of it for our guests by creating these great pairings," he added. For the fall food line-up, The Lube continues to offer its Bagin' Drums! Three times bigger than their famous Jumbo Wings, the new Bangin' Drums!, launched last month, provide the same great taste as the famed wings - with a light breading, fried golden, and flavored by of one of 20 familiar sauces. For a limited time only through Sept. 30, Quaker Steak & Lube's Bangin' Drums! are available for the special price of $7.49. And, drumming up even more fun for a great cause, the brand has teamed up with music artist and producer Todd Rundgren, who in 1983 gave us the song "Bang the Drum All Day," and who in 2013 founded Todd Rundgren's Spirit of Harmony, a non-profit that supports music and music education. Quaker Steak & Lube locations nationwide will donate 50-cents for every order of Bangin' Drums!, up to $10,000, to Todd Rundgren's Spirit of Harmony Foundation. There is always something happening at The Lube®! After all, Quaker Steak & Lube® is more than just a restaurant - it's a FEST-aurant! Check each location's local event calendar at www.thelube.com.

What's more fun than having fun at The Lube® with its unique atmosphere of motor-themed décor? Taking the fun with you! Quaker Steak & Lube® offers easy online ordering and pick-up at its Wingo Window at participating locations. The Lube® can also cater your events with the best party fuel, or have your party at The Lube®! Limited time menu items are available at participating Quaker Steak & Lube locations through October. About Quaker Steak & Lube® The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. "The Lube" combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com. About TA Restaurant Group The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick service, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005031/en/

