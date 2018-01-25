[August 24, 2017] New ISACA Guidance Helps Health Care Organizations Overcome Six Governance Challenges

Global technology association ISACA has issued complimentary guidance to help healthcare organizations more effectively handle governance of enterprise IT (GEIT). Specifically, GEIT for Health Care outlines the top six governance challenges healthcare organizations face, and how to manage them:



• Increasing regulatory complexity • Cyber security • The pace of health care technology change • Balancing delivery quality with delivery cost • Governance of the supply chain • Interoperability and harmonization

"Health care is one of the largest industries in the world-and unlike most other sectors, technology defects or mistakes in healthcare organizations can have life-changing consequences," said Raef Meeuwissee, author of the ISACA white paper and director of Cyber Simplicity Ltd. "Through this guidance, ISACA aims to help healthcare organizations of all sizes and in all geographies find a manageable and proven way to better manage and govern their information and technology." The ISACA guidance considers the heavily regulated environment that makes governance of enterprise IT a challenge in this sector and draws on real-world experiences in auditing and managing IT operations in world-wide geographies to provide insights. Complementing the new white paper is a free infographic related to health care information security, which provides answers to the five questions patients should ask about healthcare information security: • Who has access to my data? • Do you have a security organization? What is the size of that organization? • What options are there to protect my privacy/anonymity? • Is there a breach history? • How will my test results, medical images or records be accessed by external physicians or affiliated clinics? GEIT for Healthcare and the related infographic are available as free downloads at: www.isaca.org/GEITforHealthcare. About ISACA Nearing its 50th year, ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its half-million engaged professionals in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 215 chapters and offices in both the United States and China. Twitter (News - Alert) : https://twitter.com/ISACANews View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824006202/en/

