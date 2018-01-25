|
New Research Examines Avocados' Potential Impact on Cognitive Health in Older Adults
Consuming one fresh avocado per day may lead to improved cognitive
function in healthy older adults due to increased lutein levels in the
brain and eye, according to new research published in the journal
Nutrients. The research tracked how 40 healthy adults ages 50 and over
who ate one fresh avocado a day for six months experienced a 25%
increase in lutein levels in their eyes and significantly improved
working memory and problem-solving skills. Lutein is a carotenoid, or
pigment, commonly found in fruits and vegetables that accumulates in the
blood, eye and brain and may act as an anti-inflammatory agent and
antioxidant.
As study participants incorporated one medium avocado into their daily
diet, researchers monitored gradual growth in the amount of lutein in
their eyes and progressive improvement in cognition skills as measured
by tests designed to evaluate memory, processing speed and attention
levels. In contrast, the control group which did not eat avocados
experienced fewer improvements in cognitive health during the study
period. The research, "Avocado
Consumption Increases Macular Pigment Density in Older Adults: A
Randomized, Controlled Trial," was conducted at Tufts University and
supported by the Hass Avocado Board.
These findings are based on the consumption of one whole avocado each
day (369 mcg lutein). Additional research is needed to determine whether
the results could be replicated with consumption of the recognized
serving size of 1/3 of an avocado per day (136 mcg lutein). The control
diet included either one medium potato, or one cup of chickpes in place
of the avocado. Chickpeas and potatoes were used as the control diet
because they provided a similar level of calories, but a negligible
amount of lutein and monounsaturated fats.
"The results of this study suggest that the monounsaturated fats, fiber,
lutein and other bioactives make avocados particularly effective at
enriching neural lutein levels, which may provide benefits for not only
eye health, but for brain health," said Elizabeth Johnson, Ph.D., lead
investigator of the study from the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition
Research Center on Aging, at Tufts University. "Furthermore, the results
of this new research reveal that lutein levels in the eye more than
doubled in subjects that consumed fresh avocados, compared to a
supplement, as evidenced by my previous published research. Thus, a
balanced diet that includes fresh avocados may be an effective strategy
for cognitive health."
"While the conclusions drawn are from a single study that cannot be
generalized to all populations, the study's outcome helps to reinforce
and advance the body of published research on avocado benefits and their
Nikki Ford, Ph.D., Director of Nutrition of the Hass Avocado Board.
Nutrition of the Hass Avocado Board. "Avocados are a nutrient-dense,
cholesterol-free fruit with naturally good fats, and are a delicious and
easy way to add more fruits and vegetables to everyday healthy eating
plans."
To view the abstract or the published article, click
here. For more information on avocado nutrition research visit LoveOneToday.com/Research.
About the Hass Avocado Board
The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is
an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the
consumption of Hass Avocados in the United States. A 12-member board
representing domestic producers and importers of Hass Avocados directs
HAB's promotion, research and information programs under supervision of
the United States Department of Agriculture. Funding for HAB comes from
Hass avocado producers and importers in the United States.
In 2010, HAB established a nutrition research program to increase
awareness and improve understanding of the unique benefits of avocados
to human health.
For a comprehensive collection of published nutrition and scientific
literature, authoritative reports and other articles on or related to
avocados, their nutrients and eating patterns that include them, visit avocadonutritioncenter.com.
