|[August 24, 2017]
New Raddon Research Explores How to Optimize Mobile Banking
RaddonSM, a Fiserv® company and provider of
innovative research, insightful analysis and strategic guidance to
financial institutions, has published a new report that analyzes
consumers' mobile banking usage and its impact on other banking
channels, and makes recommendations on how financial institutions can
optimize their investment in the technology.
The report, titled Raddon
Research Insights: Grappling with Mobile Banking Engagement Issues,
found that mobile banking usage has grown from 7 percent of all
consumers in 2010 to 41 percent of all consumers today. As the ubiquity
of the service grows, differences in how consumers use the service
become more important to a financial institution's overall strategy. The
report outlines how financial institutions can separate these consumers
into segments based on their volume of mobile banking usage in order to
determine where to allocate funds, how to better target their marketing
efforts and whether to invest in additional technology solutions.
Impact of Mobile Banking Use on Other Banking Channels
One-third (33 percent) of all mobile bankers report they use branch
facilities less because they use a mobile banking service. However,
nearly one-quarter (23 percent) of all mobile bankers assert they use
ATMs more due to their mobile banking use, and 38 percent of all mobile
bankers indicate they use an online banking service more.
"When a consumer adopts mobile banking the assumption has been that they
will be less costly to serve becaus they visit the branch less, but
that is an oversimplified equation," said Bill Handel, vice president of
research, Raddon. "Mobile banking drives increased usage of services
like online banking and ATMs. This is positive from an engagement
perspective, yet it leaves financial institutions grappling with how to
best serve this 'want it all' consumer. The key is for financial
institutions to hone in on the value of the overall customer
relationship to make sure they are delivering the appropriate levels of
service and not over or under-investing in technology."
Financial institutions can examine their mobile banking users' service
activity in order to provide the technology that corresponds to the
needs of the end user, adjusting their investment priorities based on
their current customer compositions as well as the consumers they wish
to serve in the future.
The research in the Raddon Research Insights: Grappling with Mobile
Banking Engagement Issues study was gathered from 2,343 online surveys
conducted in 2016.
An Executive Summary of the research is available at www.raddon.com/mobilestudy
and the full report can be purchased at raddon.com.
Raddon will host a webinar on the study on August 31, 2017 for
purchasers of the report.
