[August 24, 2017] New Micro-credentials Available to Support Competency-Based Learning of Google's G Suite for Education

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BloomBoard, the leading competency-based professional development platform announced a new set of micro-credentials available to support educators in demonstrating mastery of Google's G Suite for Education tools to improve teacher efficiency and student learning. The micro-credentials are part of a competency-based learning program available to schools, districts, and professional development providers or consultants looking to provide educators with an outcomes-based approach to mastering the G Suite for Education tools. Used by millions of classrooms worldwide, G Suite for Education is a suite of productivity applications, including Classroom, Gmail, Docs, and Calendar that Google offers to all schools and districts free of charge. This new competency-based professional learning program is specifically designed to help teachers successfully incorporate these tools into their instructional practice to drive student growth. Four micro-credentials ar included in the G Suite for Education Program: Effective Communication with Students and Stakeholders

Engage Student Learning Through a Group Project

Improve Student Understanding with Feedback

Measure, Understand, and Share Student Growth To earn the micro-credentials, educators will be placed into a cohort with other teachers and coaches where they will work towards earning the set of micro-credentials, which are aligned to the instructional themes of Google's Level 1 Certification. Each cohort will be led by a certified facilitator who will help foster collaboration, provide guidance, and ensure individual progress. Through the process, educators will have access to professional learning resources and collaboration rooms where they can ask questions, share challenges, and get feedback as they work towards earning their micro-credentials. All micro-credentials require the use of G Suite for Education tools to achieve the competency outlined. Upon completion of each micro-credential, teachers will receive a digital badge and can receive formal professional development credit (e.g. continuing education units) in select states or apply to earn non-degree bearing graduate-level credit. Completion of the micro-credentials will also prepare educators to take Google's Level 1 certification exam to become a Google Certified Educator.

Schools and districts interested in providing professional development opportunities around Google's G Suite for Education across their organization can visit http://schools.bloomboard.com/program-google. Professional development consultants and providers interested in learning more about offering this program to their clients can contact partnerships@bloomboard.com. About BloomBoard

Founded in 2010, BloomBoard is the leading professional development platform for empowering continuous, personalized, competency-based learning for K-12 educators. With BloomBoard, district administrators can provide meaningful professional learning experiences, improving how they support, scale, and grow effective teachers. For educators, BloomBoard provides a place to build their teaching skills and earn recognition through micro-credentials. For more information, visit schools.bloomboard.com. BloomBoard media contact:

Lucia Giacomantonio

lucia@bloomboard.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-micro-credentials-available-to-support-competency-based-learning-of-googles-g-suite-for-education-300508992.html SOURCE BloomBoard

