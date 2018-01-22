|
|[August 23, 2017]
New Report Highlights 403(b) Retirement Plan Trends across Non Profits; Auto-Plan Design Features on the Rise
More than 600 non-profit organizations across the U.S. participated in
the ninth annual Plan
Sponsor Council of America (PSCA) benchmarking survey of 403(b)
plans released today. Sponsored by the Principal Financial Group®,
the survey results provide information plan sponsors need to help
employees reach retirement goals and maximize employee satisfaction with
their plan.
Non-profit organizations surveyed saw noticeable improvements in
investment selections and auto-plan design features, such as increased
default deferrals. The percentage of plans with a default deferral rate
of more than 3 percent increased from 21.6 percent to 34 percent. In
addition, organizations saw average employer contributions increase to 5
percent, up from 4.7 percent in 2015.
"Over the past several years, the PSCA survey has shown a steady
increase in the use of automation and plan design enhancements.
Automation is leading to greater plan enrollment, deferral rate
escalation and employee contributions," said Aaron Friedman, national
practice leader, Principal®. "The addition of these features
tangibly helps participants boost retirement readiness in practical and
customized ways."
Additional Auto-Features Results:
-
Automatic Enrollment: The usage of automatic enrollment in
403(b) continues to slowly increase and is now used in 21 percent of
plans (up from 19 percent in 2016 and 16.2 percent in 2014).
-
Automatic Escalation: More than half (52 percent) of plans that
use automatic enrollment automatically increase the deferral rate over
time, up from 43 percent in 2015.
-
Default Deferral Percentages: The percentage of plan with a
default deferral rate less than 3 percent dropped in half, while the
percentage with a deferral rate of more than 3 percent increased from
21.6 percent to 34 percent.
-
Default Options: Organizations are shifting from a use of Money
Market Funds (down to 9.8 percent of plans) to target-date funds (up
to 65.8 percent of plans) as the default investment option for
participants that enroll in the plan but don't choose an option.
"Retirement readiness represents an important area of focus for
financial advisors and plan sponsors to help their organization and
employees," said Friedman.
"The annual Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA) 403(b) survey
continues to be an important source of information for plan sponsors at
non-profits and educational institutions," said Jack Towarnicky,
Executive Director, PSCA. "401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans play an
important role in American's retirement readiness."
PSCA conducted its ninth annual survey of 403(b) plan sponsors in the
spring of 2017. The survey received responses from 608 non-profit
organizations that currently sponsor a 403(b) plan for employees and
range in size and industry from small community-based organizations to
large hospital and university systems. For more information, visit https://www.psca.org/2017_403b_report.
