ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New York Media Invited to Consumer Product Events' Short Lead Holiday and Long Lead Valentine's Day Gift Guide Product Preview - Wednesday, August 23, 2017
[August 23, 2017]

New York Media Invited to Consumer Product Events' Short Lead Holiday and Long Lead Valentine's Day Gift Guide Product Preview - Wednesday, August 23, 2017


MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 23 2017, Consumer Product Events hosts a media-only preview at Morton's (5th Avenue @45th) from 11 – 3:30 p.m.

Media Only Gift Guide Recommendations

Anam Caras -  a fine art Gaelic "guardian spirit" alphabet series featuring whimsical creatures that can be customized to spell names or phrases. 

Blink for Home® - a smartphone based wireless home security and video monitoring system with HD video, live view, temperature sensor, and phone alerts.

Expresso Scooters - The line of sleek Italian-styled scooters are the first vehicles in the U.S. to use the game-changing lithium titanium oxide "Under 10-Minute Fast Charge" battery that lasts for up to 60 years. Available on Indiegogo in September.

Granny Jo Products - A line of apparel, accessories and home goods to gift to beloved grandparents. Getting older brings with it difficulties which this catalogue of products makes easily available from mugs with two handles to fashion-forward walker and scooter bags, bath capes; even bling for walking canes!

PoochieBoots - Designer inspired dog boots that provide comfort and protection from snow, ice, salt and toxic melting chemicals as well as extreme heat from hot pavements. The detachable interchangeable Velcro straps keep the boots on doubling as a fashion statement.

Uno Alla Volta - Known for their unique, handmade items, carefully curated from artisans around the globe, Uno Alla Volta is a luxury online and catalogue retailer offering one-of-a-kind products that can only be found on their website. Uno Alla Volta's vision is to bring the human connection into every interaction with every customer, artisan, co-worker and supplier.


VAUX by Ninety7 - The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the leader in voice speaker sales, according to TechCrunch.com. In response to the voice speaker trend, Ninety7 Inc. is introducing VAUX, the first battery-powered speaker designed specifically to house the Amazon Echo Dot. Its cordless portability, enhanced audio quality and beautiful modern aesthetic lets one listen to VAUX anywhere in the home environment.

Consumer Product Events, a sister company of Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. established in 1996, connects consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them. Created by a PR veteran whose clients have included ThinkThin nutrition bars, Swatch and Tokyo Coca Cola – CPE is a do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press. CPE is the brainchild of Alyson Dutch, one of the nation's top consumer product PR mavens and author of the PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs.

Media Contact: Mariel Enochs, 173329@email4pr.com, 818.726.2819, 310.317.1543

New York Media Invited to Consumer Product Events’ Short Lead Holiday and Long Lead Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Product Preview - Wednesday, August 23, 2017

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-media-invited-to-consumer-product-events-short-lead-holiday-and-long-lead-valentines-day-gift-guide-product-preview---wednesday-august-23-2017-300508267.html

SOURCE Consumer Product Events


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy