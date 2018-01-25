New York Media Invited to Consumer Product Events’ Short Lead Holiday and Long Lead Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Product Preview - Wednesday, August 23, 2017

PoochieBoots - Designer inspired dog boots that provide comfort and protection from snow, ice, salt and toxic melting chemicals as well as extreme heat from hot pavements. The detachable interchangeable Velcro straps keep the boots on doubling as a fashion statement.

Uno Alla Volta - Known for their unique, handmade items, carefully curated from artisans around the globe, Uno Alla Volta is a luxury online and catalogue retailer offering one-of-a-kind products that can only be found on their website. Uno Alla Volta's vision is to bring the human connection into every interaction with every customer, artisan, co-worker and supplier.

VAUX by Ninety7 - The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the leader in voice speaker sales, according to TechCrunch.com. In response to the voice speaker trend, Ninety7 Inc. is introducing VAUX, the first battery-powered speaker designed specifically to house the Amazon Echo Dot. Its cordless portability, enhanced audio quality and beautiful modern aesthetic lets one listen to VAUX anywhere in the home environment.

Consumer Product Events, a sister company of Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. established in 1996, connects consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them. Created by a PR veteran whose clients have included ThinkThin nutrition bars, Swatch and Tokyo Coca Cola – CPE is a do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press. CPE is the brainchild of Alyson Dutch, one of the nation's top consumer product PR mavens and author of the PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs.

