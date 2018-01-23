[August 22, 2017] New Context and Pinn Technologies Form AI Strategic Alliance To Address Cyber Security for Industrial Internet of Things

New Context, a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of critical infrastructure, recently forged a strategic alliance with Pinn Technologies, a software company dedicated to solving the hardest problems governments, financial institutions, and internet companies face in attributing identity through artificial intelligence (AI). Through this alliance, the firms will develop products for critical infrastructure, addressing concerns for real-time availability, malware threats, and identity challenges centered around human attribution and machine attestation. The allied firms' products leverage AI to learn a human's physical and behavioral characteristics: how fast they type a password, hold their phone, speak, and even drive a car. All of these unique patterns are fused together and validated to provide a forensic level of assurance in the identity of a human user. This technology will also automate and attest the identity, location, and contextual analysis of devices operating within a critical infrastructure to delivering attributed computing environments. "The greatest systemic risk to enterprises and nation states is the fact that human identity on the internet is tied to a simple username and password," stated Will Summerlin, CEO, Pinn Technologies. "A password which can be lost, stolen, guessed, or phished. It's no surprise that 81% of data breaches in 2016 were pepetrated using stolen passwords. Pinn's attribution platform provides enterprises and nation states with an alternative mechanism for attributing the identity of humans on the internet." "Businesses must be able to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks by guaranteeing attribution and authentication of all devices and people on their networks," stated Daniel Riedel, CEO, New Context. "With the decreasing effectiveness of traditional security measures, attribution and attestation have never been more important than they are now." Products developed through Pinn Technologies and New Context's partnership will address challenges for global federated identities given the problems that cyber attacks present to protecting critical infrastructure like our national energy, utility and transportation networks.

About Pinn Technologies Pinn is a software company dedicated to solving the hardest problems governments, financial institutions, and internet companies face in attributing identity. Our secure attribution platform closes the security gap between humans and machines - enabling continuous attribution and providing trust in secure transactions. Web | https://www.pinn.ai/

