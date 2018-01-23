|
|[August 22, 2017]
|
New Context and Pinn Technologies Form AI Strategic Alliance To Address Cyber Security for Industrial Internet of Things
New
Context, a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration,
governance, and protection of critical infrastructure, recently forged a
strategic alliance with Pinn
Technologies, a software company dedicated to solving the hardest
problems governments, financial institutions, and internet companies
face in attributing identity through artificial intelligence (AI).
Through this alliance, the firms will develop products for critical
infrastructure, addressing concerns for real-time availability, malware
threats, and identity challenges centered around human attribution and
machine attestation.
The allied firms' products leverage AI to learn a human's physical and
behavioral characteristics: how fast they type a password, hold their
phone, speak, and even drive a car. All of these unique patterns are
fused together and validated to provide a forensic level of assurance in
the identity of a human user. This technology will also automate and
attest the identity, location, and contextual analysis of devices
operating within a critical infrastructure to delivering attributed
computing environments.
"The greatest systemic risk to enterprises and nation states is the fact
that human identity on the internet is tied to a simple username and
password," stated Will Summerlin, CEO, Pinn Technologies. "A password
which can be lost, stolen, guessed, or phished. It's no surprise that
81% of data breaches in 2016 were pepetrated using stolen passwords.
Pinn's attribution platform provides enterprises and nation states with
an alternative mechanism for attributing the identity of humans on the
internet."
"Businesses must be able to protect critical infrastructure from
cyberattacks by guaranteeing attribution and authentication of all
devices and people on their networks," stated Daniel Riedel, CEO, New
Context. "With the decreasing effectiveness of traditional security
measures, attribution and attestation have never been more important
than they are now."
Products developed through Pinn Technologies and New Context's
partnership will address challenges for global federated identities
given the problems that cyber attacks present to protecting critical
infrastructure like our national energy, utility and transportation
networks.
About Pinn Technologies
Pinn is a software company dedicated to solving the hardest problems
governments, financial institutions, and internet companies face in
attributing identity. Our secure attribution platform closes the
security gap between humans and machines - enabling continuous
attribution and providing trust in secure transactions.
Web | https://www.pinn.ai/
Twitter (News - Alert)
| @GetPinn
LinkedIn (News - Alert)
| Pinn
About New Context
New Context delivers Lean Security™ through hands-on technical and
management consulting. We are a team of experts with extensive
backgrounds in information security and scalable, secure application
development. Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks
to ensure transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps
processes. New Context is headquartered in San Francisco.
Web | https://www.newcontext.com/
Twitter
| @newcontext
LinkedIn
| New
Context
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005855/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]