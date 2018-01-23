[August 22, 2017] New Mountain Capital Completes Investment in Sparta Systems

HAMILTON, N.J. and NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mountain Capital LLC ("New Mountain"), a leading growth-oriented investment firm headquartered in New York, has completed its growth equity investment in Sparta Systems Inc. ("Sparta"). Previous majority investor Thoma Bravo LLC ("Thoma Bravo") will retain a minority stake in the company. Financial details were not disclosed. "We are excited to begin our partnership with Eileen and the full management team," said Pete Masucci, Managing Director of New Mountain. "Sparta is the market leader in a large and fast growing industry, and is well positioned for continued growth, thought leadership and product innovation." "We are excited to partner with New Mountain Capital in our next phase of growth. With their support and insight we will be able to continue our product innovation and expand our vision of a Quality Business Network through both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said Eileen Martinson, CEO of Sparta Systems. Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems currently has close to 1 million users in more than 30 countries. The company maintains an extensive customer base in many highly-regulated industries, which includes 45 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, 13 of the top 15 medical device companies and leading consumer products and discrete manufacturing companies. Sparta's product portfolio of market leading cloud and on-premise software enables manufacturers and suppliers to automate and connect quality management, regulatory management and document management processes to create safer products, improve operational visibility, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve profits. The value ofSparta's solutions is amplified as more manufacturers and suppliers leverage the technology to connect their quality processes thereby integrating the quality ecosystem as members of what Sparta terms the 'Quality Business Network.' About Sparta Systems Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta.

For more information visit www.spartasystems.com About New Mountain Capital New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $19 billion in aggregate capital commitments. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information visit www.newmountaincapital.com About Thoma Bravo Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $17 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems and TravelClick. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com Media Contacts For Sparta Systems

Michael Bord

Sparta Systems, Inc.

609-807-5228

michael.bord@spartasystems.com For New Mountain Capital

Dana Gorman

Abernathy MacGregor

212-371-5999

dtg@abmac.com For Thoma Bravo:

Matthew Gorton

Hiltzik Strategies

212-776-1161

mgorton@hstrategies.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mountain-capital-completes-investment-in-sparta-systems-300507441.html SOURCE Sparta Systems, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]