New Mobile App, Fanominal Makes Watching Television an Interactive Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanominal is a new mobile app that is changing the way that people enjoy television by encouraging group communication during live programming. This app brings the group chat phenomenon to the television experience by allowing viewers to chat with others in real-time while watching their favorite programs. With Fanominal, the group chat appears right on your smart television screen without the need to switch back and forth between apps, making every viewing experience interactive. The Fanominal app works by synchronizing the user's smartphone with their Internet-enabled television to allow for simultaneous viewing and chatting. The live chat messages then appear right on the screen, making it easy for users to enjoy their favorite programs right alongside their friends and family. Modeled after the same technology that allows gamers to chat and play in real-time with others all around the world, this app aims to make watching television a more fun and interactive experience. After downloading the app, users can join their friends in watching all their favorite programming from reality television shows to professional sports games. The app allows users to create their own group chats for each television program to ensure they have a safe and private chat experience. Users can then read and respond to their friends' messages in real-time while watching the program. For example, people can share their thoughts and feelings about performers on their favorite talent competition show while their friends on Fanominal give their own opinions right from the couch. This is also a great app for connecting with long-distance famiy members. A user could prepare their Thanksgiving meal while watching their favorite chef cook a turkey right alongside their mother who is 2,000 miles away. "Right now, if you want to enjoy your favorite TV shows with your friends and family, you have to organize a viewing party or chat with them on messaging apps during commercial breaks," says Bobby Oyawusi, Founder and CEO of Fanominal. "That's what makes the Fanominal app such a game-changer. It makes watching and discussing your favorite shows easier than ever." Bobby Oyawusi began developing the technology behind Fanominal in May 2016. As a former Art Director for BMW and Creative Director for Nike, Oyawusi saw an opportunity to improve the way that consumers watch and enjoy their favorite programs. He was inspired to develop the Fanominal entertainment platform so that viewers could get more out of their TV watching experience.

Not only does Fanominal change the consumers' viewing experience, but it also presents an attractive opportunity for advertisers. As the app collects data on viewer watching behavior and geographic location, advertisers can make use of this information to better target their ideal audiences. Advertising on Fanominal will seamlessly blend with the viewing and chatting experience, and ads will be sold in blocks of 1,000 impressions. The Fanominal app is available now through Google Play and the Apple App Store. The app will be free to download with paid subscription options for those who want to get the most out of Fanominal. About Fanominal

Want to see how the Fanominal app works? Check out our tutorial on YouTube https://youtu.be/OVvMPG68MXQ

